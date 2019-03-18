Better Life Lab Podcast

Better Life Lab: The Calm Company

Insights from a different kind of unicorn company—one that strives to make big money without burning out its workers.

When Jason Fried founded Basecamp, he and his partner decided not to focus on growth but on sustainability and healthy work-life balance. While Fried’s stance is unorthodox in an economy where success is literally measured by growth, economist and best-selling author Juliet Schor says Fried is onto something.

Podcast production by David Schulman.

Podcasts Workplace