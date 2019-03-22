Better Life Lab Podcast

Better Life Lab: Work-Work Conflict

Avoiding burnout by finding balance between work and more work.

You’ve heard of work-life conflict, but when one Stanford researcher looked into how doctors managed it, she discovered another complicating factor toward achieving work-life balance and not burning out: work-work conflict, or having so many different tasks and responsibilities at work that you can feel pulled in a hundred different directions at once. We hear the stories of a doctor, a nonprofit executive, and a home health aide—and conclude that real solutions will require systemic change.

Podcast production by David Schulman.

