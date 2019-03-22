Get More Better Life Lab Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Better Life Lab Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

You’ve heard of work-life conflict, but when one Stanford researcher looked into how doctors managed it, she discovered another complicating factor toward achieving work-life balance and not burning out: work-work conflict, or having so many different tasks and responsibilities at work that you can feel pulled in a hundred different directions at once. We hear the stories of a doctor, a nonprofit executive, and a home health aide—and conclude that real solutions will require systemic change.

Podcast production by David Schulman.