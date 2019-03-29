Beyond Inbox Zero

Click on the play button to hear this episode, or listen to the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In a famous talk at Google, productivity guru Merlin Mann introduced the world to Inbox Zero, his idea of managing the raging river of digital overload. But is such a high standard even possible as the river turns into an onslaught and saps time and mental bandwidth? In this episode, we explore email mindset and how to think about your inbox, and compare Mann’s Inbox Zero approach with writer Amy Westervelt’s Inbox 100,000.

Guests:

Merlin Mann, writer, blogger, podcaster, productivity expert, and inventor of “Inbox Zero” @hotdogsladies

Amy Westervelt, award-winning journalist, podcaster, and author of Forget “Having It All”: How America Messed Up Motherhood—and How to Fix It @amywestervelt

Podcast production by David Schulman.