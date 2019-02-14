Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina is joined by Refinery29’s Ashley Edwards and Slate’s own Rachelle Hampton to discuss the glamorization of serial killer Ted Bundy, who’s back in the spotlight thanks to the Netflix docuseries Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and a Zac Efron–led biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. How did the myth of the clever, charismatic murderer arise in the first place, and how does it compare with the reality? Then, 2020 candidate Amy Klobuchar has long been praised as “Minnesota nice” by her colleagues and constituents—but some staffers have come forward to paint a very different picture of their boss’s behavior in the workplace. The hosts debate what we should make of the allegations and how they might affect her presidential campaign. Finally, Uber, Marriott, and some civilians are attempting to stop human trafficking by scrutinizing women’s behavior—but is this kind of surveillance helpful or harmful?

In Slate Plus, we answer a question from a listener: Is indoor plumbing sexist?

