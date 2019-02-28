Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Christina, June, and Thirst Aid Kit’s Nichole Perkins discuss One Day at a Time, Netflix’s take on the classic ‘70s sitcom. The show brings a modern sensibility (and values) to an old-fashioned format, but is its handling of issues authentic, or does it veer into “very special episode” territory? Then, the romance novel industry has been rocked by plagiarism scandals, devaluing work in a genre that’s still fighting for legitimacy. The hosts discuss how Amazon has inadvertently incentivized “gaming” the system—and why so many fans feel personally betrayed by the revelations. Finally, they taxonomize the “reply guys” who plague women’s mentions on Twitter, considering how social media fosters a sense of overfamiliarity, and share some of their own experiences as journalists online.

In Slate Plus: Was the response to Dianne Feinstein’s viral encounter with the Sunrise Movement sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “How Amy Klobuchar Treats Her Staff” by Matt Flegenheimer and Sydney Ember in the New York Times

• One Day at a Time

• “How One Day at a Time’s Coming-Out Story Line Came Together” by Maria Elena Fernandez in Vulture

• Brooklyn Nine-Nine

• American Housewife

• Superstore

• “Romance Novelist Cristiane Serruya Accused of Plagiarism” by Alison Flood in the Guardian

• “Bad Romance” by Sarah Jeong in the Verge

• “Plagiarism, Then and Now” in Fall Into the Story

• Jasmine Guillory’s The Wedding Date

• J.D. Robb’s Naked in Death

• Radclyffe’s Above All, Honor

• The Nine Types of Reply Guy

• “The Curse of the Twitter Reply Guy” by Chloe Bryan in Mashable

Recommendations

Nichole: Waiting to binge a show (and avoiding spoilers until you do)

Christina: MK Czerwiec’s Taking Turns

June: The BBC Radio 4 dramatization of John Boyne’s Ladder to the Sky

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

And come to our live show at the Sydney Opera House on March 10!