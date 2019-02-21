Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More of The Waves Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to The Waves Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen discuss Esquire’s controversial cover story, which attempted to re-create Susan Orlean’s “The American Man at Age Ten”—this time by profiling a 17-year-old Trump supporter. Is there a more responsible (and interesting) way of exploring white masculinity in 2019? And how does the redux stack up against Orlean’s iconic original? Then, the political elements of the Bezos affair feel new and interesting, but the women involved are being boxed in by the same tired tropes as ever. The hosts unpack the media’s treatment of both the Amazon boss and his “extramarital boo,” and June tells the story of her own brush with the Bezoses. Finally, the influencer industry allows women to work—and in some cases thrive—on their own terms, but demands that they commodify their identities and experiences in exchange. Why does it appeal to so many, and is it empowering, exploitative, or somewhere in between?

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist that Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 prospects are taken more seriously than Stacey Abrams’?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The Life of an American Boy at 17,” by Jennifer Percy in Esquire

• “The American Man at Age Ten,” by Susan Orlean in Esquire

• “Why Your Ideological Echo Chamber Isn’t Just Bad For You,” by Jay Fielden in Esquire

• The Cut’s How to Raise a Boy series

• “The Real Causes—and Costs—of “Traditional Masculinity,” by Noreen Malone, Hanna Rosin, and June Thomas in Slate

• “No Thank You, Mr. Pecker,” by Jeff Bezos in Medium

• “The Ongoing Saga of Jeff Bezos’s Sexts, Explained,” by Anna North in Vox

• “What Sets Jeff Bezos’ Peacocking Apart From Paul Manafort’s?” by Noreen Malone, Hanna Rosin, and June Thomas in Slate

• “How the Tabloids Turned Jennifer Aniston Into Sad Jen,” by Willa Paskin in Slate

• “Michael Sanchez, Suspected Bezos Leaker, Supplies His Own Theory About the Affair, the Enquirer, Some Below-the-Belt Selfies, and ‘a Legendary Romance,’ ” by Gabriel Sherman in Vanity Fair

• Fyre

• “I Went to Influencer Caroline Calloway’s $165 Creativity Seminar so You Don’t Have To,” by Madison Malone Kircher in New York magazine

• “Life in Plastic, It’s Fantastic,” by Marisa Meltzer in the Cut

• “Will Surviving R. Kelly Change Minds?” by Christina Cauterucci, Marcia Chatelain, and Kristen Meinzer

• “Rising Instagram Stars Are Posting Fake Sponsored Content,” by Taylor Lorenz in the Atlantic

• “Women Have Long Ruled Instagram—but the Boys Are Catching Up,” by Madeline Buxton in Refinery29

• The Truman Show

• Ingrid Goes West

Recommendations:

• June: One Day at a Time

• Hanna: Normal People

• Noreen: Leila Slimani’s Adèle

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your comments and recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.