On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell share triumphs and fails, then read and discuss a letter from a listener with a personal response to last week’s question about telling a child her dad isn’t her biological father. Then Katherine Goldstein joins to discuss her new podcast about working mothers, The Double Shift. Finally, we recommend things to you. In Slate Plus, a high school free speech controversy and the hills we’d be willing to die on.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the NHPR podcast Civics 101.

Gabe recommends playing air hockey with your kids, specifically the Pac Man–themed variant Pac Man Smash.

Carvell recommends the book Hold Still by Nina LaCour

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

