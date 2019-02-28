Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell share triumphs and fails involving the Oakland teachers strike, American Girl Dolls, and a temporary dog that has charmed Gabe’s family. Then the panel takes a question about whether an 11-year-old with a bed-wetting problem can survive sleep-away camp, and a second from a new mom whose husband is constantly expressing self-doubt to her. Finally, we recommend things to you. In Slate Plus, Gabe asks his cohosts: OK, is it time to get a dog?

Recommendations:

• Carvell recommends the TV show One Strange Rock.

• Gabe recommends the board game Outfoxed!

• Rebecca recommends the 2009 Star Trek movie reboot.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.