Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Rebecca, Gabe, and Carvell share a trio of fails involving a trip to see The Lego Movie 2, an emergency visit to Target to purchase redundant pants, and the pointlessness of arguing with your kids. Our first listener question is a tough one: how best to tell a child that her father isn’t her biological dad, and that her real biological dad doesn’t want anything to do with her. Then a question about dealing with a 3-year-old who has to win at everything—has this mother created a toxic monster? Finally, in Slate Plus: Girl Scout cookies.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends Carvell’s answer to the first question in this Care and Feeding column.

• Gabe recommends “The Art of Decision Making” from the New Yorker.

• Carvell recommends the budgeting app Current.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Slate is an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission from purchases you make through our links.