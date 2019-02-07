Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe is out sick, but Rebecca and Carvell are holding down the fort. First, we learn about the traffic problems at a high school in New Hampshire resulting in the self-deputization of one of Rebecca’s children. We find out how she feels about accidentally raising a narc. Then, Carvell follows with talk about the torrent of emails he gets about his son’s performance in school. Listener questions this week include a piece of live tape from a temper tantrum and a question about how to tell your kids about their estranged relatives.

In Slate Plus, inspired by the current political shenanigans in Virginia, Rebecca and Carvell ask how closely they should be monitoring their kids’ social media profiles.

• Rebecca recommends the Scandinavian noir TV show Bron/Broen aka The Bridge.

• Carvell recommends The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell on Netflix.

