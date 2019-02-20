Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley discuss queer media. With so many LGBTQ publications shuttering or in a state of flux, they dig into their own world by looking at current mainstream and independent media outlets and those from the past. They speak with Jason Baumann of the New York Public Library about the new exhibit “Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50” and the new collection The Stonewall Reader, featuring queer writing from before, during, and after the Stonewall uprising. Then they’re joined by Riese Bernard, Autostraddle co-founder and CEO, to discuss the origins of that site and how it fosters a strong sense of community.

And in our first ever Slate Plus segment, Bryan interviews Brandon about his first night at a drag show.

Items discussed on the show:

• “On Its 15th Anniversary, Remembering The L Word’s Most Enduring Legacy: The Chart,” by Damian Bellino and Anne Rodeman in Slate

• “Does LGBT Media Have a Future?” by Trish Bendix in BuzzFeed

• “Whitney Houston and the Persistent Perils of the Mainstream,” by Brandon Tensley in the Atlantic

• Whitney Houston’s interview in Out magazine

• Love & Resistance: Stonewall 50

• The Stonewall Reader

• RFD magazine

• The podcast Making Gay History

• Autostraddle

Gay Agenda items:

Bryan: The Grizzly Kiki podcast

Christina: The comics of JB Brager

Brandon: Outsports

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.