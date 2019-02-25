Emilia Clarke, Awkwafina, and Jason Momoa. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Spring bloomed early at the Oscars Sunday night, with bright, feminine tones and airy textiles replacing the darker palette and heavier fabrics of recent years past. Pink was the overwhelming color of choice for gowns, with lavender placing a close second. Tiered skirts, tufted tulle, and gentle pleats floated comfortably down the red carpet—or, at least, they looked comfortable. Glenn Close’s gown weighed more than 50 pounds, and Emilia Clarke posted on Instagram that she couldn’t pee in hers.

Worth it!

Clarke’s lilac Balmain dress, an architectural number typical of the fashion house, was covered in meticulous rows of jewels that looked, from afar, like shimmering thread woven into the fabric. (When she got onstage to introduce a musical performance, shining like a piece of jewelry, the audience looked starstruck.) Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina went for a monochromatic look in a slightly more silvery shade—a sparkly Dsquared2 suit with an iridescent pussy bow underneath. Jason Momoa won the mauve accessory game with a velvet scrunchie to match his suit.

Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone looked luxe in mixed metals—the former in Elie Saab’s structured bustles, the latter in bronze and gold Louis Vuitton with high shoulders that mark a welcome departure from the more classic silhouettes Stone usually prefers.

Regina King, Amy Adams, and Lady Gaga. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage, Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The best strapless gowns on the night were sculpted and well-structured. Regina King, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for If Beale Street Could Talk, told Ryan Seacrest that it was a “film about the fabric of America”—so she felt it appropriate to wear an American designer, Oscar de la Renta. Amy Adams looked poured into her chevron-embellished Versace gown. And Lady Gaga threw together a few of her favorite red-carpet elements—hip enhancements, sumptuous taffeta, over-the-elbow gloves—for a classic Gaga look.

Constance Wu and Laura Harrier. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sweetheart necklines and candy colors looked romantic on Constance Wu, in gauzy mini-pleated Versace, and BlacKkKlansman’s Laura Harrier, in a Louis Vuitton gown with a bejeweled botanical print.

Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close brought out the high glamour in capes made from lavish fabrics, which they flapped about for the cameras.

Billy Porter, Allison Janney, and Elsie Fisher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, Rick Rowell via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

A few stars gave the classic black tux a revamp with added theatricality and thoughtful details. Billy Porter got the most attention for his custom Christian Siriano getup, a corseted princess gown worn with a tuxedo shirt tucked in and a jacket on top, which savvy viewers clocked as a likely homage to recently passed ballroom legend Hector Xtravaganza. Allison Janney, known for the sleek lines of her awards-show wardrobe, wore a gorgeous suit jacket that wrapped around her waist as it morphed into a dress on the way down. Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher was far hipper than any middle schooler in square-toed boots and a cropped-all-around Thom Browne suit. Also: She knows barrettes are back!

Gemma Chan, Angela Bassett, and Sarah Paulson. Rick Rowell via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was hard not to notice the pink takeover at this year’s Oscars, with shades from ballet slipper to deep fuchsia clashing magnificently with the red carpet. Gemma Chan mostly kept her hands in the pockets of an easygoing shirred Valentino gown that billowed behind her like a designer circus tent. Angela Bassett and Sarah Paulson both know from dramatic silhouettes, and both came to play on Sunday in well-constructed shapes.

Kacey Musgraves, Linda Cardellini, and Helen Mirren. MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On the flouncier end of the pink spectrum were Kacey Musgraves in extravagantly tufted Giambattista Valli (she loves her some tiered tulle), Linda Cardellini in a ball of magenta floof, and Dame Helen Mirren, who flung around her pleated layers of bubblegum, coral, and melon tulle with joy.

Chadwick Boseman, Queen Latifah, and Cicely Tyson. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images.

Alongside so much color, it was hard to stand out in basic black. Those who succeeded did so with texture: Chadwick Boseman in an exaggerated tie and spangled tails; Queen Latifah in sequins arranged in a mesmerizing pattern that looked like giant fish scales; and Cicely Tyson in opulent ostrich feathers.

Stephan James, David Oyelowo, and Chris Evans. Steve Granitz/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Velvet jackets in jewel tones continue to be the big thing for men who want to do something fun within the bounds of a classic look. David Oyelowo and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Stephan James both wore Etro suits with unexpected details—a chain closure on the former and a double-breasted vest on the latter. Chris Evans distinguished himself from the other Hollywood Chrises in steel blue velvet jacket that, wouldn’t you know, perfectly matched his eyes.

Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and Rachel Weisz. Steve Granitz/WireImage, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Three of the night’s sexiest dresses were remarkably covered-up. Jennifer Lopez was hypnotizing in a Tom Ford mosaic dress—the love child of a disco ball and a python—that changed color with her surroundings. The darted shoulders on Charlize Theron’s cornflower blue Dior were my favorite detail of the night. And Rachel Weisz wore a hot Givenchy number topped with what looked like latex—a material usually reserved for more adventurous affairs.