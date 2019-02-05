The veneer of authenticity surrounding the Egg has cracked. Photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash

The first rule of the modern internet is as follows: Whatever digital ephemera you come to enjoy will, in the fullness of time, reveal itself to be Bad. And if it has not (yet) been declared Bad, then it’s probably an ad. The latest evidence of this rule is none other than the infamous Instagram Egg—the same egg that I, having foolishly forgotten the Golden Rule of the Web, described only two weeks ago as a “refreshing break from the modern viral internet.” For the uninitiated, the Egg is currently the most-liked post on Instagram, having unseated Kylie Jenner’s previous record-holder—a photo of her newborn daughter Stormi’s tiny hand clutching Mom’s perfectly manicured thumb—from its throne.

The Egg was, at first glance, just that—a plain, brown, speckled egg that managed to garner 52.2 million likes, as of the time of writing. Her ascent (yes, I’m gendering The Egg) seemed to be the work of rowdy teens the world over who, for unknown reasons, banded together in the service of a new ovoid queen. Two weeks ago, that banding together reminded me of a simpler time. “Let us rejoice in what the Egg proves,” I naively wrote. “That even in our dreary spon-con epoch, the internet can still occasionally be a mysterious, outlandish, and giddy place.” Imagine my weary disappointment, then, when the New York Times published an interview with the creator of the Egg who, while not confirming whether she was free-range, did reveal that her rise to Instagram supremacy was not entirely random.

Chris Godfrey, the mastermind behind the embryotic enigma, is a 29-year-old advertising creative who started the Egg account with two friends. When asked to explain why he chose an egg as his mascot, he explained “an egg has no gender, race, or religion. An egg is an egg, it’s universal.” Spoken like a true member of his apolitical profession! Sure, he claims that the @world_record_egg account’s growth was “completely organic,” but if my years of skimming Mad Men recaps has taught me anything, it’s that nothing created by an ad guy is organic. Godfrey employed time-honored audience growth tactics to spread the Egg far and wide, from retaining just enough mystery to get saps like me invested to incorporating “user-generated content into the account’s Instagram stories … helping to infect his growing audience with a sense of team spirit.” And it paid off: His team was just paid an unknown amount of money by Hulu to produce a commercial to run on the streaming service in conjunction with the Super Bowl.

When the egg appeared in the spot this past weekend, its viral superstar status was cemented in the exact same moment as it shed any last vestiges of giddy nonsensicality. Now you might say, “Rachelle, wasn’t that Super Bowl ad promoting the website for the nonprofit Mental Health America?” And I would say, yes, it’s a good cause; we love mental health access, etc. Still, an egg claiming that “the pressures of social media” are causing her to “crack” and “struggle” leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Consider the situation: An advertising creative has benefited from teens’ addictions to social media, spinning his viral experiment into a platform valued at millions. And now he’s using that platform to advocate for, of all things, relief from the pressures of the very technology that brought him attention and money. It’s the same taste I have when Little Debbie, purveyor of chocolate-covered cakes, starts giving out mental health advice in response to the Sunny D Twitter account saying, “I can’t do this anymore.” Turns out that even performative depression can be turned into brand-boosting PR.

That’s the world we live in, I guess. And maybe the Egg people really are going to use their platform for good. According to the Times, the Egg team is “less interested in money than in promoting positivity.” But knowing how just about everything on the internet these days eventually becomes sponsored or monetized, I have little hope that whatever uplift the Egg’s feed contains won’t end up weighed down by promotion.