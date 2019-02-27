Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Janet Cheatham Bell, who left her position as a textbook editor in 1984 to become a consultant to authors and the book publishing industry, and to produce her own books. She recently moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to be near her three amazing granddaughters.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when you inadvertently become your lover’s therapist, how to handle an ex-boyfriend who keeps telling everyone you’re still together, how to handle colleagues who don’t understand that you enjoy being single without children, whether you should leave a job you love after a failed work affair left you with unrequited feelings for a colleague, and how to salvage a friendship after sleeping with your bestie. Also, they respond to a voicemail from a woman who is wondering if it’s appropriate to invite her seriously ill mentor to her wedding.

