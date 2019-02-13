Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Favianna Rodriguez, an interdisciplinary artist, cultural organizer, and political activist based in Oakland, California. Her art addresses migration, economic inequality, gender justice, and ecology. She is also the executive director of CultureStrike, a national arts organization that engages artists, writers, and performers in migrant rights.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your dad can’t get your transgender cousin’s pronouns right, how to handle gift-giving in-laws who are cluttering your home with homemade knickknacks, what actions to take if you feel your friends are taking advantage of your emotional and financial stability, how to tell the person that took you off the streets and fed you that you don’t like their cooking, and what to do when your parents will no longer pay your college tuition because you changed your major.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Rodriguez discuss a letter writer who is devastated that her younger sister didn’t include her in her wedding party, despite all the support given to her through the years.

