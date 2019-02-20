Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by Justine D’Souza, a social media community management professional who also works for a youth helpline. Outside of work, she enjoys performing in operas, plays, and musicals.

Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your deceased friend’s mom finds you on social media and sends messages about her grief, how to handle finding out your husband doesn’t share your dream of dog ownership, what to consider about secretly giving away your boyfriend’s dog, what to do when your wife changes her mind about a “hall pass” agreement, and whether you should keep supporting an inefficient co-worker because they desperately need a job.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and D’Souza discuss a letter writer who is triggered by her boss’ partner’s illness and is losing the ability to focus at work, and another letter writer who is overwhelmed by her husband’s close-knit family and their need for frequent gatherings.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.

Want to see Dear Prudence live? Check out dates and locations for our national tour. Tickets here.