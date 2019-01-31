Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Christina, Kristen, and Marcia discuss You, a psychological thriller that places viewers inside the mind of a stalker. They debate whether the series does enough to distance itself from damaging tropes that once defined the genre—and how worried we should be by the internet’s love for its troubled protagonist. Then, Friday marked the end (for now) of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Who really deserves credit for forcing Trump’s hand, and what might that shift in power mean going forward? Finally, new research shows that women are more likely to rise through the ranks if their professional network is made up of other women; meanwhile, some men are warier than ever of taking on female mentees. The hosts unpack what these findings could mean for women’s careers post-#MeToo and reflect on some of their own experiences in the workplace.

In Slate Plus: Is it sexist to say “mom” instead of “mother”?

Other items discussed on the show:

• You

• “Netflix, You, and the Hits No One Knows Are Hits” by Willa Paskin in Slate

• “How the Showrunner of Netflix’s ‘You’ Took Aim at Self-Righteous Male Feminists” by Eleanor Stanford in the New York Times

• Search Party

• “Penn Badgley Is Hot on You and That’s the Point” by E.J.

Dickson in the Cut

• Damages

• “Cat Person” by Kristen Roupenian in the New Yorker

• “Pelosi Responds to Republicans’ Racist Fearmongering With a Paean to ‘the Bipartisan Marketplace of Ideas’ ” by Matthew Dessem in Slate

• “How the Government Shutdown Affects Women in Very Specific & Harmful Ways” by Monica Busch in Bustle

• “Pelosi Reveals How She Stood Up to Trump—and Won” by Jim Newell in Slate

• “What Workers Can Learn From ‘the Largest Lockout in U.S. History’ ” by Henry Grabar in Slate

• “Whisper Networks Are Good for Women’s Careers, Research Says” by Diana Moskovitz in Jezebel

• “Another Side of #MeToo: Male Managers Fearful of Mentoring Women” by Katrin Bennhold in the New York Times

• “Five Women” by Chana Joffe-Walt on This American Life

• W. Brad Johnson and David Smith’s Athena Rising: How and Why Men Should Mentor Women

Recommendations:

• Kristen: Back With the Ex

• Christina: PEN15

• Marcia: Chelsey Johnson’s Stray City

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

