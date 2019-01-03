Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Veralyn, and Lili kick off 2019 by answering listeners’ voicemails, offering advice, and ranking anecdotes on the “is it sexist?” scale. Together, the hosts tackle dilemmas ranging from missing the “matriarchy” of your previous women-led workplace to navigating (and ideally dismantling) gendered email etiquette.

In Slate Plus, another listener question: How should a truly innocent person respond to accusations of sexual misconduct?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “ ‘Pleasant’ Doesn’t Interest Melissa McCarthy: ‘Who Wants to Watch That?’ ” by Terry Gross on NPR

• “How Men and Women Pitch Stories: A Disturbing Sampling,” by Choire Sicha in the Awl

• “Lena Dunham: My Apology to Aurora” by Lena Dunham in the Hollywood Reporter

Recommendations:

• Veralyn: “Oprah at Home With Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade & Their New Baby” on OWN

• Christina: The act of buying stuff for yourself from holiday gift guides (especially Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce)

• Lili: Pablo Larrain’s film No

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

