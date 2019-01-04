The Best Gear for Small Apartments: Air Mattresses, Trash Cans, and Drying Racks

Photo: Amadou Diallo

Small homes are fragile ecosystems. Throw in some clutter, and a small space becomes chaotic, cramped, and generally unpleasant. But when everything’s in harmony and organized, even the tiniest space can feel expansive and refreshingly minimalist. We’ve been there. Many Wirecutter staffers live or have lived in tiny urban apartments of 250 to 500 square feet (some with significant others, babies, pets, and all their stuff!).

To find pragmatic solutions that work for tiny-home owners as well as renters who can’t rebuild their space, we reached out to a number of small-space experts, including Graham Hill of LifeEdited, Erin Boyle of Reading My Tea Leaves (we love her Life in a Tiny Apartment series) and Gardenista, Erin Doland of Unclutterer, and professional home organizer Laura Cattano.

Some of our picks come directly from these experts or existing Wirecutter guides; other recommendations are the result of more than 60 hours of collective research and testing.

To be clear, we’re not suggesting you buy a bunch of stuff you don’t need. In fact, editing your belongings might be the best first step. Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up has recently made this concept popular, and it’s also a point Hill made. “Take stock in what you truly use and what you don’t,” he told us. “After you’ve gotten rid of the stuff you don’t use, make sure you have stuff that makes sense for the space.”

Our experts helped us define the following five small living principles:

• Choose the right size: Often this means getting smaller versions of things—like a compact fan or cordless vacuum—that will stow more easily.

• Maximize vertical space: Use floor-to-ceiling closets to provide more storage. The same principle applies to hooks, magnets, hanging racks, and pegboards that take advantage of walls and the backs of doors.

• Use nooks: Take advantage of morsels of otherwise unused space. Creating extra seating by adding cushions to extra-wide windowsills, using a shelf under a bench, or adding hooks inside a cupboard are just a few examples.

• Fold away: Items that can be stored flat or rolled, such as a folding chair, a clothes-drying rack, or an air mattress for guests, are especially good for preserving floor space.

• Go for quality: Well-made clothes, furnishings, and appliances may initially cost more, but you won’t have to replace them in a few years. In the long run, they can be financially smarter investments.

Entryway

Every square foot counts in a small home. While you may not have a foyer, you probably do have some kind of entry hall or nook you can use for storing coats and shoes. A shoe rack and a wall-mounted coatrack allow you to store a lot of stuff while using minimal floor space.

Wall-mounted coatrack

The tri hooks on the Liberty give extra support to delicate items or those that are prone to being worn down, like sweaters or leather purse straps. Photo: Doug Mahoney

Everyone needs a convenient place to hang coats, hats, and other bits of outerwear. After researching the topic for five hours and investigating more than 15 coatracks, we recommend the Liberty 129848 Hook Rail/Coat Rack. The 27-inch-wide rack can be mounted to a wall or on the back of a standard-size door and can support up to 35 pounds. It’s one of only two models that come with three-point hooks, which maximize storage space and can minimize the wear and tear on clothing and gear.

The Liberty is available with a white backing board and either satin nickel or white hooks (model #129850), and while the aesthetic isn’t exactly award-winning, it’s classic enough to adapt to nearly any decor. It comes with screws for mounting to wood, but no additional hardware for drywall. For this, we recommend using ⅛- by 3-inch toggle bolts. If you would rather have a wood finish, we also like the BirdRock Home Tri Hook Coat Rack, which looks nearly identical, but is typically priced a little higher.

The Liberty is one of the few coat racks that comes with tri hooks, which have one larger upper hook and two small lower hooks (most just have an upper and a lower hook). This creates more storage options for items like hats and scarves. Bulky or heavy items can be hooked over both small hooks simultaneously. This distributes the hanging weight and is particularly important for items with leather straps that might crease, like purses or messenger bags. This holds true for clothes as well; a coat collar can hang from both lower hooks, reducing the strain on the fabric.

Liberty 129848 Hook Rail/Coat Rack This rack can be mounted onto a wall or behind a door, and it's one of only a couple we found with tri hooks for maximizing storage.



The KES Swivel Hook attaches to the wall like a towel bar. The mounting clip has oblong holes so it’s easy to make adjustments once the clip is installed. Photo: Doug Mahoney

If you don’t have room for a full coatrack or simply don’t need that many hooks, we recommend the KES Solid Metal Swivel Hook. It consists of a single mount with three swiveling hooks that can fold flat against the wall when not in use. Compared with the other two swivel hooks we tested, the KES hook moved in a nice, smooth fashion that wasn’t too loose or too tight. It installed easily and was the only tested model that came with all the necessary hardware for mounting to either wood or drywall. We tested the hook up to 25 pounds, which is more than enough for standard items like coats, hats, and laptop bags. We like that it is available in 10 finishes, ranging from the mundane (brushed nickel) to the zany (yellow). And with a price of $10 to $15, based on the finish, it’s also inexpensive enough to get two or three, depending on your needs.

Unlike the other hooks we looked at, the KES attaches to the wall like a towel bar or a toilet paper holder; mount a clip, then attach the hook unit to the clip with a set screw. That means you don’t see visible fasteners, and it’s very easy to adjust the clip left, right, up, or down in case the drilled holes are slightly misaligned. The other hooks we tested (Home Comforts Cast Iron Swivel and the Brainerd Hinged Triple Hook) all need to be mounted with four face screws, and none of them offer the micro adjustment of the KES.

Other models, like the Young’s Hat and Coat Holder, are considerably larger and could be too bulky on the back of a door or consume too much space in a tight hallway. Fully loaded, it would also make for a crowded hook. Better to get two KES hooks and mount them low and high. —Doug Mahoney

KES Solid Metal Swivel Hook The more compact three-hook KES is available in 10 colors, is easy to install, and comes with mounting hardware for wood or drywall.



Compact shoe rack

Wood crates make sturdy shoe racks and they can work in versatile ways. Stack them along an open wall, line the floor of a closet, or even use them on a shelf. Photo: Amadou Diallo

We struggled to find a great shoe rack for use on a closet floor, and in the end found the best one isn’t even officially a rack. Erin Boyle of Reading My Tea Leaves recommended wood crates from Home Depot, and we found them a far more dependable solution than the two shoe racks we tested them against.

Ranging from about $15 to $23, the boxes come in two styles (one with a dividerand one without) that will store sneakers, heels, and even tall boots. We like that these boxes are modular, so you can stack them in whatever formation works for your closet or foyer. Each box doesn’t fit a ton of shoes, so you’d need to buy several to hold the same amount as an official shoe rack. But shoes won’t fall out of them as they can on racks.

If you really want a rack, we’d get the Whitmor White Resin 20-Pair Shoe Rack. It holds a lot of shoes in a shallow space, which can make it a good option for a slim entryway. The Whitmor is easy to assemble and doesn’t fall apart, and we found it much sturdier than the Walnut 3-Tier Grippy Shoe Rack we tested. Shoes, especially high heels, do fall pretty easily between the Whitmor’s bars, though, so you need to be careful when placing pairs on it.

—Christine Cyr Clisset

Adhesive hooks

If you just want something to hang your keys on, there’s no need to risk your security deposit by screwing into the walls. 3M’s Command Medium Designer Hooks are the best adhesive hooks we’ve found. They come in a range of sizes that will hold anywhere from half a pound to 5 pounds. People are enthusiastic about them, and they were recommended by Apartment Therapy, Real Simple,and Erin Doland of Unclutterer. The adhesive tape on the back of the hooks sticks firmly to most surfaces but also comes off easily, so you can avoid permanently damaging walls (a common problem with other adhesive hooks). For best results, carefully follow the installation instructions (including cleaning the hanging surface with rubbing alcohol and, once installed, waiting an hour before hanging anything on the hook).

For this guide, we tested three types of Command hooks. The Medium Designer Hooks will hold up to 3 pounds, enough for a small bag, collection of belts, or other light objects. As a nicer-looking option for hanging towels, we like the brushed nickel Medium Traditional Hook, which will bear 5 pounds. The small wire hooks work well for anything under half a pound, like necklaces or keys. In our tests, all three worked well, although only after we followed every step of the installation instructions—otherwise, the hooks fell off. —CCC

Command Medium Designer Hooks Wall hooks keep flat surfaces or drawers uncluttered. We like adhesive hooks, as they're easy to install anywhere.



Living/dining room

Many small apartments have only one room to handle both living and dining. As a result, you have to be efficient in how you allocate space. Every piece of furniture needs to do its task well; it’s even better if it can do two things. Similarly, the more you can get off of the floor and onto the walls, the more spacious the room will feel.

Stool/side table

The CB2 Dot makes a better table than a stool. Nonetheless, it can serve as a seat in a pinch, it’s very stable, and it looks great. Photo: Gregory Han

If you’re the type of person who doesn’t let a small apartment stop you from inviting guests over for socializing, you’ll do well investing in double-duty furniture. Stools are especially suited for small spaces, as they require only a small amount of square footage and are easily converted from an everyday side table to occasional seating. Folding chairs are a good option, too, but then you have to find a place to store them when you aren’t using them.

For our 2016 update, we spent 10 hours researching stools and hosting a dinner party with three contenders. Unfortunately, our favorite multitasking stool—the affordable IKEA Sinnerlig—was recently discontinued. But we also like the CB2 Dot Acacia Side Table Stool, though it works better as a table. It has an 18-inch-diameter top that looks great near a couch, and when you use it in pairs, this style could effectively replace a larger coffee table. The table’s 19-inch height ends up being nearly perfectly perpendicular to an arm’s reach when seated near a couch or side chair, the sort of detail we appreciated while testing with slightly inebriated guests blindly attempting to park their drinks.

The preconstructed CB2 table’s antiqued-zinc-finish steel base and subtle zebra-striped genuine wood finish is a thorough upgrade in fit, finish, and stability compared with the smaller and narrower assembly-required IKEA Sinnerlig. And because of its wider three-legged base, the CB2 piece is nearly impossible to tip over under normal circumstances, something you want in both a table and a stool. The larger diameter felt more than accommodating as a stool compared with any of the other smaller-topped models we tested, and the 1-inch thickness allayed any worry of someone ending up on the floor. And while the CB2 top’s flat surface wasn’t the most comfortable for sitting, it meant that we could use the entire area for putting drinks down—unlike with the concave, smaller Hem Drifted Stool we also considered in this price category.

We didn’t love the other stools we tested. The IKEA Frosta wiggled when our testers shifted their body weight, and we found that the three-legged Target Chase End Table Small Stool tipped easily. The taller National Public Seating Grey Steel Stool we evaluated was more adjustable as a stool since we could fit it to match any seat height, but it looked out of place as a table. It’s versatile enough to fit in a living room, in a dining room, or even in a bedroom as a bedside table. For our next update to this guide, we’ll look for more affordable and sturdy stools that can double as side tables. —Gregory Han

Air mattress for guests

The LifeEdited apartment offers guests Murphy beds behind a moving wall. Photos: Amadou Diallo

Entertaining overnight guests in a small home can be challenging. If you have the money, you could invest in a Murphy bed (or Murphy bunk bed), as Graham Hill of LifeEdited did in his New York apartment. But that’s not the best solution for renters or people without a renovation budget. Because we have yet to find an air mattress that we absolutely love, we tested the best we could find against a few other options, hoping to come up with a more dependable solution. However, we found that an air mattress is still the most comfortable and economical solution for most people.

After looking at 21 options that included a camping pad and a futon, we determined that the SoundAsleep Air Mattress (also in queen) is the best solution for most people. It’s the top recommendation on Sleep Like the Dead, too. The mattress comes with its own pump and a dial to automatically inflate to optimum firmness or deflate completely for storage. The flocked top sits 19 inches above the floor; it makes getting into and out of bed much easier. Though it lacks the auto-stop inflation feature of the very similar Insta-bed, what’s nice is that you can top the mattress up with a bit more air as desired. The Insta-bed maxes out at pretty firm and only allows deflation from there.

The SoundAsleep and Insta-bed look nearly identical when you compare them side by side; the pump, which SoundAsleep tells us is made by a third party, may even be manufactured in the same place. (The electronic parts even list the same patent numbers.) The pumps are slightly different, though, with the Insta-bed offering neverFlat technology, which allows a second pump to refill the mattress as it loses air in the night. However, we didn’t love the subtle buzzing of the secondary pump on the Insta-bed.

But what really sets the SoundAsleep apart is overwhelming enthusiasm for customer service. The mattress comes with a one-year warranty which should cover any leaks you may get (and all air mattresses are susceptible to them). Reviewers rave about their experiences with the company, and Sleep Like the Dead’s 97 percent satisfaction rate reflect that.

While visiting Wirecutter founder Brian Lam, several members of our staff have enjoyed these Texsport Camping Cots, which also come in a Jumbo size for taller folks. They’re more appropriate for sleepers who prefer very firm support, but our staffers report that they’re sturdy, comfortable, and pleasantly raised up off the floor.

We wanted to love this durable cotton-filled Japanese futon, but even rolled up, it was as bulky as a 3-foot barrel and difficult to store. We also tried the ultra-portable Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Sleeping Pad as a super-compact option, but found the 3-inch thickness too spartan to offer to visitors.—Ganda Suthivarakom

Compact fan

If you need a fan, the Vornado 630 is hard to beat. It was one of the most powerful in our test, with a vortex-like design that circulates a huge volume of air at high velocities. It’s a bit louder than some of the tower fans we tested, but it has a smaller footprint (about 12 inches wide and 13 inches tall) and moves more air. The 630 does not oscillate—but due to the way it moves air throughout a room, it doesn’t really need to. We would have appreciated the convenience of a remote or a sleep timer, but this fan’s bare-bones functionality offers its own sort of charm. —CCC

Vornado 630 Medium Air Circulator Small, affordable, and simple, the 630 can move a deceptively large amount of air, even if it's a bit loud and lacks a remote.



Bike storage

The Racor hook in action. Photo: Eve O’Neill

Minimal, inexpensive, and very effective, nothing beats a vertical hook for storing a bike in a small space. In general, vertical hooks are better than horizontal ones because your bike will take up less of the area on your wall that you need for things like shelves and other hooks. And unlike racks or pulley systems, vertical hooks can tuck bikes into very narrow places like the tiny strip of space behind a front door or between a refrigerator and a wall.

We looked at seven options and found that the Racor Solo Vertical Bike Rack is perfect for tiny apartments. The Racor can accommodate 80 pounds. (An average mountain bike weighs 30 to 35 pounds, and road bikes typically weigh less than that.) It’s also less expensive than the other hook we tested. In a side-by-side comparison with the Delta Leonardo, the Racor was easier to mount and sturdier; when we tried to hang the Delta on the wall, the screws that came with it stripped instantly—a major problem if you’re renting and need to take your hook when you leave. The Delta is also only rated to hold 40 pounds. —Eve O’Neill

Racor Solo Vertical Bike Rack Vertical storage is key for stowing a bike in a small apartment. Our favorite hook is compact, strong, and easy to take down when it's time to move.



Kitchen

Counter and cabinet space is usually at a premium in a small kitchen. We’ve found the best solutions involve smartly organizing shelves, utilizing wall space, and selecting smaller versions of appliances whenever possible.

Shelf risers

The Seville Classics Shelf expands to fill your cabinet, creating an extra row. Photo: Amadou Diallo

The Seville Classics Expandable Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Shelf is the best we’ve found for a range of cabinet sizes. In our testing, we found this heavyweight iron riser very sturdy, and because it expands from 15¾ to 30 inches wide, the design utilizes the entire width of a cabinet, creating no dead space (a problem with most risers). At 5 inches tall, we could easily slide nine dinner plates below the shelf.

Organized Living’s double risers give you two thin rows. Photo: Amadou Diallo

If you have tall cabinets with few shelves and want to maximize vertical space, we’d recommend Organized Living’s double risers. These heavy-gauge steel risers are very sturdy, and we found them leagues ahead of identical-looking ones we tested from The Container Store. For storing large dishes, we’d go with the rectangular rack, which accommodated a 19-piece dish set with room to spare. The square version wasn’t big enough for large dinner plates, but would work particularly well for spices or squat bowls. —CCC

Seville Classics Expandable Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Shelf When cupboard space is limited, risers can maximize the height and width of each shelf. The Seville is sturdy and can expand up to 30 inches in width.



Pegboard and hooks

We like that you can use the Wall Control Metal Pegboard to hang cookware and utensils, as well as hang magnetic spice jars. Photo: Amadou Diallo

A quick tour through Pinterest shows countless Julia Child-inspired kitchen pegboards hung with pots, pans, and utensils. What these pictures don’t show is that standard pegboards can be tricky to hang, the holes often droop over time, and the curved wire hooks can fall out really easily. That’s why we like the 20-gauge steel Wall Control Metal Pegboards, which have pre-drilled holes for hanging and a flange around each edge, so you don’t need to tinker with spacers or framing. According to the company, when properly installed, a single 16-by-32-inch panel should hold up to 200 pounds.

What really sets these boards apart is the addition of slots to the standard pegboard holes. Wall Control’s matching slotted hooks lock into the pegboard and don’t fall out as easily as round pegboard hooks (although you can use those in the boards, too). The holes will also never droop or rip when a peg falls out. The company sells a variety of sizes of hooks, which can hold 5 to 10 pounds each. We found the 1⅞-inch hooks and 2⅞-inch hooks most useful for hanging pots, pans, and utensils.

One downside to the Wall Control boards is that they aren’t as customizable as masonite boards, which can be cut to size (say, if you want to fill an entire wall). But we like that the boards come in a range of finished colors, including white, red, blue, yellow, orange, and galvanized steel (the latter would look particularly nice with chrome appliances). And because the boards are steel, you could use magnetic spice jars on them to create a spice rack.

A few panels in a closet would make a great compact station to hang tools, an ironing board, or other housekeeping equipment you want in one spot.

Wall Control Metal Pegboard Wall Control pegboards are a great option for hanging pots, pans, and utensils in a small kitchen.

Wall Control Metal Pegboard Wall Control pegboards are a great option for hanging pots, pans, and utensils in a small kitchen. $31 from Amazon



Compact dish-drying rack

If you have fewer than 14 square inches of counter space to work with, get the Chef’n Dish Garden, which can handle all the dishes in a two-person household. It can be used in the sink or on the counter and is compatible with most sinks, and the steeply angled base ensures that it drains well, making it a great choice for both single- and double-sink kitchens.

Though its circular shape might seem like a wasteful use of countertop space, it actually holds more than other compact racks of similar size because the design includes cup holders around its circumference. The Chef’n holds plates upright with tall plastic prongs, which allow you to set dishes in it any which way, even long baking sheets. That can be a problem for countertop use, with water dribbling everywhere, but it’s a bonus for in-sink use. Unlike hanging-basket models, the Chef’n sits in the sink instead of over it; you don’t end up with wasted space beneath it.

The Chef’n also comes with two utensil holders that can be placed anywhere on the rack, which adds to this rack’s flexibility. Another bonus of the Chef’n: The spout flips up to close, so you can pick up the rack and move it around without worrying that any lingering water will leak. The textured exterior prevents glasses from suctioning themselves to the plastic, a problem we found with lesser plastic racks we tested for our guide to dish racks.

None of the other compact racks we considered held dishes or drained nearly as well as the Chef’n. The only complaints among the 32 Amazon reviewers, who gave it an aggregate 4.9 stars, was that the rack is small—which is pretty much what you’re looking for in a compact. —Winnie Yang

Chef'n Dish Garden Counter space is at a premium in a small space, and this dish rack that holds a full load of dishes in a small footprint.



Magnetic knife storage

The Mag-Blok looks nicer than most knife strips, and the wood is easier on knife blades than strips with exposed metal rails. Photo: Amadou Diallo

If you don’t have the countertop space for a knife block, we’d go with Benchcrafted’s Mag-Blok. Made of rare-earth magnets encased in wood, the holder looks almost like a well-sanded and stained furring strip. We tested the 18-inch strip, which holds around eight knives (there’s also a 12-inch version). We really like how the wood protects knife blades from dulling. In comparison, we felt that the IKEA Grundtal knife rack and the Norpro 18-Inch Magnetic Knife Tool Bar we tested could easily dull and dent the knife blades when tapped against the unprotected metal.

At times, the Mag-Blok’s rare-earth magnets felt a little too strong—we actually had to yank a knife off once—but at least it seems knives won’t fall off easily. The Mag-Blok, which comes in a range of finishes, is one of the nicest-looking holders we’ve found. We also like that it comes with countersunk washers and brass screws, which give this holder a streamlined look when hung.

For fitting a lot of knives in a super small space, we also like the EVA Stainless Steel Magneto Knife Holder. It’s expensive, as far as magnetic strips go, but its innovative jagged teeth design can hold up to eight knives in an 11-inch width. The EVA has slots that keep blade edges facing the wall and thin rubber bumpers that protect the blades from dulling on the metal. Although we love the design of this strip, we found the magnets weren’t as powerful as we’d like (we could knock a chef’s knife off of it pretty easily). It’s also not as versatile as the Mag-Blok for hanging tools, such as tongs and spatulas. —CCC

Benchcrafted Mag-Blok The exposed metal rails on most knife strips wreak havoc on blade edges. Benchcrafted's all-wood strip will protect your knives.



Immersion blender

Many small kitchens don’t have the room to stow a full-size blender or food processor. The Breville Control Grip can pureé soups, blend smoothies, emulsify mayonnaise, and even chop small quantities of nuts or whip cream (with the right attachments). After testing seven models, we found the Breville had the strongest motor and the best range of speeds, and was the only one with a handy gasket at the base that will keep the blade cage from suctioning to the bottom of the blending container (common with stick blenders).

If you think you’ll use an immersion blender pretty infrequently (once a week or less), we also like the Cuisinart CSB-75 Smart Stick 2-Speed Immersion Blender. It produces chunkier pureés and smoothies than the Breville, and doesn’t come with any chopping or whipping attachments, but we found the Smart Stick performed as well as, if not better than, spendier models in our test. —CCC

Breville BSB510XL Control Grip Immersion Blender A powerful immersion blender like the Breville Control Grip does a lot of the jobs that a full-size blender or food processor can do.



Door-mounted garbage can

The 2.6 gallon simplehuman In-Cabinet Trash Can is great for small kitchens where there’s little space under cabinets. Because this mounts to the door and extends about only 8 inches, you’ll have plenty of room to store cleaning supplies and other items under the sink. It’s smaller than a full-size can (usually 8 gallons or larger), so you may have to empty it daily, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing considering how smells can permeate a small space.

The simplehuman was the only cabinet can we found with a lid—essential for reducing odor and keeping pests away. You can also hang it on the front of a cabinet during food prep, or remove the hook and mount the can directly to the cabinet. You can read more about why we like it in our full review of small trash cans. —CCC

Simplehuman In-Cabinet Trash Can A door-mounted garbage can free up floor space while leaving plenty of room for storage under a sink.



Essential kitchen equipment

A portable induction burner like the Duxtop 8100MC is a great way to supplement a compact stove with extra firepower and workspace. Photo: Michael Hession

Outfitting a tiny kitchen is a little like putting together a streamlined wardrobe—choose high-quality basics that you’ll be able to use all the time. Here’s a collection of things we’ve tested and recommend for small kitchens. Cooking styles, like clothing, are personal, so buy only what you think you’ll truly use often. —CCC

• Three great knives: Many pros recommend investing in an 8-inch chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re big fans of Victorinox’s paring knife, because of its low price and sharp edge. We don’t recommend going cheap on your chef’s knife though, as it’s the workhorse of any kitchen. We recommend the Mac MTH-80 8-Inch Chef’s Knife with Dimples. At about $150, it isn’t cheap, but this knife should stay with you a long time. If a budget knife is the only option you have, we like the Wüsthof Pro Knife. For a bread knife, we recommend the Victorinox Fibrox Pro 10.25-Inch Serrated Curved Bread Knife, which is light, precise, and comes at a great value.

• An awesome skillet (or two!): We’ve tested skillets multiple times, and the All-Clad 12-Inch Stainless Steel Fry Pan has consistently been our top pick since 2013 for its superior heat conductivity, balanced handling, and durability. If you want something cheaper, the Tramontina Gourmet Tri-Ply Clad 12-Inch Fry Pan was a solid runner-up in our latest look at skillets, but the All-Clad was still better in every way and is the right choice if you can afford the splurge. If you don’t mind the heft and extra care involved with cast iron, we also recommend the Lodge Pre-Seasoned 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, which sears meat beautifully, can double as a roasting pan, and is great for panfrying chicken and vegetables. Nest one in the other or hang them by their handles to save cabinet space.

• An all-purpose saucepan: The Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 2-Quart Saucepan with Cover beat eight other saucepans we tested for our full review. It has a lip that makes it easy to pour water for tea or coffee, and works well for heating soup and steaming vegetables.

• A lot of small apartment kitchens come with underpowered, compact stoves. Getting a portable induction burner like the Duxtop 8100MC can give you a hotter and larger heat source when you need it.

• Quarter sheet pans: Rimmed baking sheets make great all-purpose pans for everything from baking cookies to roasting vegetables. For a small kitchen, we’d go with the Nordic Ware Naturals Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Quarter Sheet, the smaller version of the pan we chose in our cookie sheet guide. It’s just as useful as a half sheet pan, but fits into small ovens and is easier to clean in a small sink.

• Dutch oven: For braising meats, making soups, and even baking no-knead bread, we like the Lodge Color 6-Quart Dutch Oven. In our review of Dutch ovens, we found that the Lodge cooked as evenly as the Le Creuset Dutch oven we tested, and it sells for a fraction of the Le Creuset’s price.

Closet and laundry

Many small apartments and houses don’t have adequate closet space. And you’re lucky to get in-unit laundry! We’ve come up with a few creative solutions to help you save space and money when it comes to keeping your clothes organized and clean.

Compact closet drawers

Small apartments usually mean small closets, but using the limited closet space you have to its fullest can make a big difference. A compact set of closet drawers lets you use otherwise dead space underneath a clothes rod to store clothing and other gear out of sight—and out of your living space. After looking at 10 models and testing five, we found IKEA’s Algot frame with 4 mesh baskets is a smooth-opening, easy to assemble, and affordable option that works great for most closets. Pair that with the Konmari folding method, and you’ll be able to fit all your clothes out of sight in a minimal amount of space.

We recommend the 4-runner Algot model. At 28 inches high, it fits comfortably underneath a standard rod mounted at 6 feet and hung with shirts, skirts, or other mid-length garments. (But we don’t recommend the 40⅛-inch model because the frame isn’t sufficiently braced for the height. As a result, it bows out slightly in the middle, which causes the drawers to slip off their tracks.) At 5 inches deep, the Algot drawers are a bit shallow (they also come in an 11½-inch depth, but that’s a bit too deep for clothing storage). Still, the 5-inch drawers can hold about 18 large folded men’s T-shirts. The fine-mesh baskets keep clothes tidy. This was not the case with the ClosetMaid 4-drawer basket kit’s wide-weave baskets, which allowed clothes to droop into the holes and develop unsightly creases.

The Algot drawers are also the only metal drawers we tested that have casters on the drawer runners, which helps the drawers open and close smoothly, unlike the clunky ClosetMaid, which dragged constantly and opened unevenly. We also found that the Algot’s drawer stops (plastic pieces that snap onto the corners of the baskets, preventing them from accidentally sliding out of the frame) worked better than the other metal drawers we tried. But you can still purposefully remove the drawer from the frame if you wish (useful for loading up with clean laundry, for example).

The Algot’s powder-coated steel frame was the easiest to assemble among the metal drawer sets we tested, simply screwing together using an included Allen wrench. The Algot drawers are also easy to disassemble—a plus if you need to pack them away for moving. There was no hammering required, unlike The Container Store’s Elfa drawers and the ClosetMaid. However, if you don’t plan on taking them apart, the Elfa drawers are a bit sturdier, have a nicer finish, and offer more size options and configurations than the Algot drawers (though at three times the price). At 7 inches deep, the midsize Elfa basket is more capacious than the equivalent Algot basket, offering about 40 percent more volume (fitting about seven more T-shirts). The Elfa baskets open and close smoothly even with the stops attached (though you can’t lift the drawers fully out of the frame, like you can with the Algot).

IKEA Algot Frame with 4 Mesh Baskets/Top Shelf The IKEA Algot drawers are the easiest we've found to assemble, slide smoothly on casters, and can be removed from their frame to load with clothing.



We think a set of drawers is ideal for storing clothes, but if you just need a quick way to add shelves and keep belongings together, the Whitmor Closet Organizer Collection 3 Tier Shelves will serve you well. We liked this better than the BrylaneHome 6-Drawer Storage Wardrobe that we tried, because the canvas shelves simply snap onto the aluminum-tube frame, so there are no screws or small pieces to keep track of if you take it apart. The two canvas boxes measure 14 by 10½ inches, so they aren’t practical for storing most clothing, but work well for socks, underwear, or other accessories you need to stash away. The 12-inch-deep shelves were fairly stable, and though they won’t support heavy boxes or big items, they would be great for shoes, towels, sheets, and the like. —Courtney Schley

Over-the-door rack

After looking at dozens of models and testing two, we have found that The Container Store’s Nickel Duchess 5-Hook Overdoor Rack is the best around. It’s solidly built, and the oval nubs at the end of each hook are smooth enough that they shouldn’t damage delicate fabrics—unlike the blunt, mushroom-like ends on the Spectrum Windsor 6-Hook Over the Door Rack. The rack measures 19⅜ inches wide and 12¼ inches high, with a 1¾-inches-wide hanging bracket that should fit over most interior doors.

In our testing, we found the rack hung easily on a small door—24 inches wide and 1½ inch thick. There was a quarter inch overhang in the bracket, so the rack did wiggle a little on the door, but not enough to prove annoying. We didn’t find that the bracket scraped the door paint, although we did find one user comment about the bracket making it hard to shut a door—truthfully, though, this could be an issue with any over-the-door rack. The Nickel Duchess 5-Hook Overdoor Rack should be able to hold heavy bags and bulky jackets without bending or breaking. —CCC

Foldaway clothes-drying rack

After testing three top-rated racks, we prefer The Container Store’s 2-Tier Mesh-Top Drying Rack for a small apartment (which is the exact same rack as the Polder Two-Tier we tested in the most recent update, if that happens to be cheaper) . Although it holds only one load of laundry, it has a very small footprint—19 by 23 inches and 39½ inches tall. That’s small enough to fit into a bathtub, which we’ve found is often the best place to dry clothes in a small place.

Because this rack folds vertically, you can also fold it up while it’s loaded with clothes and move it to another room, or outside—a bonus if you’ve just hung up stuff, and then unexpectedly have guests. We like the mesh top, which would work nicely for drying delicate lingerie or a sweater that needs to be dried flat.The rack folds down to 2 inches thick, so it’s easy to stow behind a door or on a hook in a closet. In comparison, the Moerman Laundry Solutions Y-Airer Indoor Folding Clothes Drying Rack and Household Essentials Folding Clothes Drying Rack we tried were bulkier.

One quirk that we didn’t love is that the bottom bar that locks the rack into the open positions seems to slip pretty easily, but that’s what makes it so easy to fold up and move around, even when full. And the rack never fell. —CCC

Polder Two-Tier Free Standing Clothes Drying Rack Our favorite drying rack will fit in a bathtub, can easily be moved while loaded with laundry, and is the easiest one we've found to store.



Wall-mounted drying rack

Fully expanded, this wall-mount rack holds a large amount of laundry, especially if you add hangers to the sides. Photo: Michael Zhao

If you don’t have space to store even a compact folding rack, a wall-mounted option can fit most of a load of laundry. We like Polder’s Wall-Mount 24-Inch Accordion Dryer, which takes up almost no space when folded, but provides the equivalent of a 12¼-foot-long clothesline (it folds out to 24 by 18 inches when expanded). If you get clever with your drying configurations and use some hangers on the sides, you can fit a full load of wet laundry on it. There’s a 22-pound weight limit, but we were able to load it past that without it showing signs of distress. We also liked that it comes with all the hardware you need to install it, including drywall anchors.

We like the Polder Accordion Dryer’s plastic-over-steel design more than all-steel designs, like the all-steel Aero-W because it’s much more affordable—the Polder costs only about a third of the price. If you have a larger household and could use the extra line space and weight capacity, an all-metal version would be worth looking into, but that’s less likely in a small apartment.—MZ

Polder Wall-Mount 24-Inch Accordion Dryer This provides over 12 feet of drying space, mounts on the wall, and folds into itself so you don't need to store it.



Hanger drying rack

For delicates and smaller items, we like Whitmor’s Designer Plastic Clip and Drip Add-On Hangers. The three hangers can be used separately or attached together for more storage. The hanger hooks have a unique locking mechanism that keeps them securely on a shower rod, and we like that the three hangers, which can clip to each other like a vertical mobile or hang separately on a horizontal rod, give you 24 clips to work with. In contrast, the Lingerie Drying Rack we tested from The Container Store felt flimsy, and none of the other racks we looked at offered as many hooks.

Wirecutter’s Harry Sawyers uses and likes the Whitmor for hanging baby socks and delicates that shouldn’t go in the dryer. If you use a tension rod, he cautioned not to overload one end. “The trick is to balance the hangers out through the length of the rod and not load them up on one end,” he said. “Or, you know, get a tougher, wall-mounted shower rod.” —CCC

Vacuum-sealing storage bags

Like the Hulk crumpling a can, vacuum bags supposedly compress bulky jackets and bedding to a fraction of their size. Ziploc’s Space Bags don’t quite live up to the hype, but we still think they’re a great solution for stowing away seasonal clothing and bedding. In our tests, we found that the Space Bags lost their tight seal after about 24 hours, but they still kept clothes and bedding densely packed. Ziploc claims these bags allow you to pack twice as much in them as non-compression bags; after the bags lost their tight seal, we’d conservatively say they pack up about 25 percent smaller than when storing items in a storage box or duffle. They also sealed much better in our testing than Storage Kaddy’s Space Cube Compression Bags.

From our testing, we think the Space Bags seem durable enough to be reused, although they probably won’t stand up to the abuse that a plastic or cloth storage case could take. We read many positive user reviews that said Space Bags are reusable, but there seemed to be an equal number of reviewers that said the bags ripped or broke after one use.

We don’t think Space Bags are a perfect solution for everyone. Erin Boyle of Reading My Tea Leaves prefers stowing clothes in cloth bags from Muji(they’re unfortunately now discontinued), while Erin Dolan of Unclutterer prefers plastic storage bins or Eagle Creek’s compression sacks. But for the price, we think Ziploc’s combo pack of 15 small-to-large bags gives you lots of options for stowing everything from baby clothes up to a king-size comforter. We also like that they’ll protect your stuff from bugs like moths or (dare we say it?) bedbugs. —CCC

Cleaning/maintenance

One of the main benefits of a small space is that there’s less to clean. On the flip side, even the slightest mess is visible. Having the right tools makes dealing with messes that much easier.

Step stool

In our full guide to step stools, we recommend the Gorilla GLA-2. While we still like this model, it’s bulky with a very utilitarian look, so it’s not the best choice for a small apartment where it might need to be stored out in the open. Instead, we’d get the Xtend + Climb SL2Hlight Slimline Lite. It’s a little more expensive, but combines function, safety, and style better than any other step ladder we found.

The SL2Hlight can safely hold up to 225 pounds and the top step is 20 inches high. It opens and closes easily and has a safety bar, which is good for carrying around or bracing yourself while on the top step. In testing, we found it has a very solid feel with no loose or wobbly parts—unlike the Hailo Mini Comfort, which lacked a safety bar and had slightly wobbly treads. The SL2Hlight also has nice non-slip rubber feet. For storage, it folds down to a thin 2 inches thick—perfect for hanging on the back of a door or sliding between the fridge and the wall.

We dismissed other models for a variety of reasons. The wooden Cosco 11-254MGY1 looks nice, but weighs more than 13 pounds, about twice that of the SL2Hlight. The AmeriHome Aluminum Step Stool has small steps and a questionable faux wood finish. At around $160, the Hafele Stepfix is simply too expensive. The Werner 2-Step is a nice cherry red, but has a bar connecting the legs, which can cause problems on uneven floors that are a fact of city living. Also, Bed Bath & Beyond has a version of the SL2Hlight with wood treads, but it’s typically $100, which is about $40 more than the all-aluminum version.

Graham Hill uses the Ultraslim Step Stool, available at Williams-Sonoma. It looks similar to the L2Hlight, but is a bit slimmer and a lot more expensive. We plan to try it in the coming update to our full step stool guide. —DM

Xtend + Climb SL2Hlight This well-designed step stool can safely hold up to 225 pounds and looks great if you need to store it in plain sight.



Cordless vacuum

One of the great benefits of living in a small apartment is that you have a lot less space to vacuum, which means you’ll never have to worry about a cordless vacuum running out of battery before you’re done cleaning. Cordless stick vacs are a great fit for cozy apartments because they don’t get hung up on corners like plug-in vacuums can, and they take up less storage space than larger models.

If you want a cordless vacuum with as much cleaning power as a great plug-in, the Dyson V7 Motorhead is the best choice. We’ve spent more than 125 hours researching and testing cordless vacuums over the past few years, and we’ve found that no cordless vacuum from any other brand comes close to matching the cleaning performance of the V7. It’ll pick up dust and pet hair that you didn’t know was hiding in your carpets, and it’ll work faster on bare floors than other models. It converts into a hand vac for above-floor cleaning, too. The V7 also comes with a wall-mountable charging dock that lets you take advantage of vertical storage. It’s expensive, but it’s built to thrive in a small apartment.

Dyson V7 Motorhead The V7 was one of the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaners we tested, and it can mount on a wall for storage.



If the Dyson V7 seems like overkill to you, the Dirt Devil Reach Max Multi Cordless Stick (BD22522) is an affordable and convenient cordless vacuum that’s great for tidying up your floors. The Reach Max Multi is one of the most effective cleaners among budget-priced cordless vacs, and it has a respectable 22-minute run time (which is actually two minutes more than its advertised battery life). Like its competitors at this price, it’s most effective at cleaning bare floors. But it has more and better tools than most other cheap cordless vacuums. They are particularly useful when you disconnect the extension wand and use it as a handheld vacuum. Its motorized stair tool works wonders for getting pet hair off of upholstery. Like the cordless Dyson vacuums, the unit doesn’t stand up on its own but comes with a support bracket that you can fasten to a wall. —Liam McCabe

Toolkit

For even the smallest home, we like the Anvil Homeowner’s Tool Set, which has everything you need for minor home repairs and fits in a compact box that you can tuck away in a closet. In our review of toolkits, we found the Anvil set provides the necessary items without useless filler inflating the tool count—and the price—which was a common flaw we saw in competitors’ kits. Beyond a hammer, tape measure, utility knife, screwdriver, and hex wrenches, as well as adequate versions of other tools we considered essential, the Anvil kit also has one of the best adjustable wrenches we found in any kit.

Anvil Homeowner's Tool Set The Anvil has all of the essentials in a small package at a great price, making it the best choice for common home repairs and upgrades.



Since the screwdriver is the most often used tool, and since the one supplied in the HDX kit is adequate but not great, we recommend supplementing the kit with the Megapro 13-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver or the rebranded (but otherwise identical) Channellock model, both of which we reviewed in our best screwdriver guide. We also think anyone would benefit from the über-tiny Stanley 33-115 10-foot PowerLock Tape Measure. It’s a mini version of our pick for the best tape measure, and its diminutive size makes it a great kitchen-drawer tool. It can measure up to 10 feet, and the blade is coated in a durable Mylar polymer that withstands wear and tear. It’s also small enough for a pocket, so it’s a good grab-and-go item when you’re shopping for furniture. —CCC

Bathroom

Your bathroom can be a sanctuary. Or you might be able to touch both walls at the same time and have nowhere to put your toilet paper. But the two don’t necessarily have to be mutually exclusive.

Over-toilet freestanding shelf

If your bathroom has limited storage and you don’t want to mount cabinets or shelving, a set of shelves that stands over the toilet can be a useful—if imperfect—solution. For our full guide to small bathroom ideas, we researched (but didn’t test) 20 over-toilet rack models and found the Rebrilliant Over the Toilet Storage to be the best choice for durability and for hiding clutter. Constructed of bamboo, it was one of the sturdiest units we considered; it should be more durable over time, too, as bamboo better withstands humidity and moisture.

We found that most open shelf racks allow for items to fall to the floor, so we considered only those options with cabinets and doors. As opposed to swinging doors, the sliding doors of the Rebrilliant Over the Toilet Storage are a plus for compact areas, since they don’t require additional space to open.

At 27.6 inches in width, this model is wider than our previous pick—The Container Store’s Iron Folding Bath Etagere—and fits around an average-size toilet with a few inches of clearance on either side. You need to make sure you have a half inch of clearance between where the unit will stand and the toilet tank (keeping in mind that if your walls have baseboards, it won’t stand flush against the wall).

Wayfair reviewers note that this storage unit is easy to assemble, but stability could be an issue. We discovered that most over-toilet shelving systems (for example, IKEA’s Molger shelves and Walmart’s Mainstays 3-Shelf Bathroom Space Saver) are not designed to stand on their own—so it’s important to anchor your unit to the wall to enforce stability. Although the Rebrilliant Over the Toilet Storage is pricier than other models we researched, reviewers also confirm being able to easily store tall mouthwash and hairspray bottles, as well as washcloths and large towels, on its shelves.

Lightweight bath towels

The Bed Bath & Beyond towels are soft and hold up to wear, but thin enough to make for easy storage. Photo: Michael Hession

If your bathroom is cramped, super-plush towels will be a challenge to store and might not dry quickly enough to avoid mildewing. We’ve tested dozens of towels, and we found that the lightweight Bed Bath & Beyond Dri-Soft Plus Bath Towel folds compactly and feels super soft against the skin. And you can easily stock a bathroom with a set of four for around $35, including shipping. —CCC

Entertainment

Nowadays, you can stream or download pretty much all media from the internet. As a result, most of us have shelves full of discs we’ll never play again and books we’d prefer to read digitally. It’s difficult to relinquish stuff you paid good money for, but consider donating or tossing the things you really won’t use.

Ebook reader

One Kindle can hold several floor-to-ceiling bookshelves’ worth of tomes. Photo: Nick Guy

Considering that you can carry an entire library in your pocket with an ebook reader, going digital makes a lot of sense when your space is limited. We like the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, as we reviewed here, because it has a built-in screen light for night reading and a no-glare screen (newly upgraded to 300-dpi resolution) for sunny days. It can hold 1,100 titles, and the battery runs for up to eight weeks on a charge, even with the screen lighting on. You can use the backlight to read in the dark, which is great for one-room apartments where one person goes to sleep earlier. It’s also rated for IPX8 waterproofing, so you don’t have to be too precious with it. —CCC

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) This can fit more books than a library in the palm of your hand. A backlit screen makes for easy reading at night.



Media streaming box

If you subscribe to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu Plus, the best way to get all of that content is with our favorite streamer, the Roku Streaming Stick+. It’s as fast to use as any streamer available, with a wider selection of apps than others offer. And unlike its main competitors, Roku doesn’t try to sell content from its own store; rather than prioritizing one streaming service over another within its interface, it lets you customize what it displays to suit your preferences. And best of all for small apartment dwellers, it’s only about the size of a thumb drive. You can read more about it and our other streamer picks in our review of the best media streamers.—MZ

Roku Streaming Stick+ Improved Wi-Fi, support for 4K HDR, and Roku's excellent interface and search features make this an easy choice for most people.



Projector

BenQ’s DLP projectors let you have a big screen in a small space. Photo: Chris Heinonen

A projector turns even the smallest room into a home theater and eliminates all of the visual distraction of a big TV when not in use. While you can spend several thousand dollars on a top-notch projector, those are designed for permanent home theater setups and can be quite large and difficult to hide. A cheaper model will be as bright (if not brighter) and easier to store when not in use. We just finished testing the lastest sub-$1,000 projectors and we think you’ll love looking at the picture produced by the BenQ HT2050 DLP 3D projector. And it’s easier to setup than others in this price range because of its vertical lens shift adjustment—which gives you more flexibility as to where you can put it and still get a perfectly aligned image. —Michael Zhao

BenQ HT2050 Expect great contrast ratio for the price and more realistic color than the competition.



Soundbar

If you want better sound than what your TV or projector can muster from its built-in speakers, we recommend getting a soundbar. While a nice surround sound setup can consume a whole room and requires multiple cables and a separate receiver, this thing sits right below your TV (or mounts onto the wall) and still provides a level of detail that enhances music’s sound and makes dialogue more understandable. The better ones will even give you the illusion of having multiple speakers set up in different locations—just like a real home theater system.

After spending over 25 hours researching and testing soundbars, we’re confident that the Definitive Technology W Studio Micro is the best soundbar overall. It comes with a wireless 8-inch subwoofer and delivers a clean, dynamic, well-balanced sound that will please movie and music lovers alike. A sleek, low-profile design, multiple optical audio inputs, easy setup and day-to-day use, and access to a wide variety of music streaming services through DTS Play-Fi make this soundbar a great improvement on any TV’s built-in speakers.

Definitive Technology W Studio Micro The W Studio Micro performs great with movies and music, and it strikes a good balance between features and ease of use.



If you need a less expensive option, the Vizio SB3651-E6 is one of the best soundbars we’ve tested at such a low price. Compared with every other soundbar we listened to in its price range, it looks and sounds great, and boasts the sort of connectivity that most comparably priced soundbars lack. Its center channel, wireless subwoofer, and detachable surround speakers (which plug into the sub) deliver balanced, room-filling sound that beats anything in this price range. It sounds great in stereo mode and offers true surround sound for movies and TV, which most other soundbars can only digitally imitate. It also supports Google Chromecast and Bluetooth for streaming music from mobile devices. —Manya Susoev

Wireless speakers

Sonos is easy to use and sounds great. Photo: Michael Zhao

Sonos is designed to fill your whole house with music—allowing you to play different music and podcasts in each room—but it’s great for small spaces too. The benefit to this over a Bluetooth or AirPlay speaker is that it doesn’t depend on your phone as an audio source. So you can just choose what to play, then move around freely, take calls, watch videos, or whatever, with no disruption to the music being played. We’ve tested every system worth trying and Sonos remains the best one. It supports more streaming services and has a more streamlined search than anything else, and every speaker the company offers sounds amazing. The Sonos One is an affordable entry point to the system that not only sounds great, but is even Alexa-enabled. It may be small, but the Sonos One is loud enough to fill almost any room in a small apartment with great sound.

Sonos One The Sonos One sounds great on its own and is an affordable entry point to the Sonos system.



If you want a speaker you can take with you from room to room, or if you’d like the ability to take it on the road, we think the Riva Turbo X is—for now at least—the best portable Bluetooth speaker you can buy. Its sound is clearer, livelier, more spacious, and more natural than its competitors. It gets you closer to the sound of a real stereo speaker system than any other Bluetooth portable we’ve tried, and it’s the only speaker among our picks that delivers enough volume to be heard over loud party conversation.

If you want something cheaper and more versatile, check out the UE Roll 2. It’s our pick for the best Bluetooth speaker for most listeners because it combines above-average sound quality with a waterproof, travel-friendly design that practically begs you to slip it into your suitcase or laptop bag. You can find speakers in the same price range that sound a little better, but in our opinion you can’t find one that matches the Roll 2’s combination of sound quality, design, utility, and price.—MZ

Personal stash

From years of living in small urban apartments, Wirecutter staff have collected a number of tools useful for living in small spaces, and you might too.

If you want to free cupboards or drawers of those ever-expanding colonies of disposable bags, we recommend the Baggu, also a favorite of the LifeEdited staff. We tested it against the ChicoBag and the flip & tumble 24-7 bag—two of the other best-selling reusable bags—and the Baggu held far more groceries, was easier to carry, and folded into a 5-by-5-inch pouch. We do wish the Baggu folded into itself, as the ChicoBag and flip & tumble do. If you lose the Baggu’s stuff sack it becomes much less portable. But overall, the Baggu is a much better bag. It carries up to 50 pounds of groceries—at least two paper/plastic bag’s worth—compared with the 25-pound capacity of the other bags we tested. It also has wider straps that make it much more comfortable to carry, even over the shoulder. —CCC

Baggu The Baggu folds into a compact pouch for easy storage and is the strongest bag we've found for carrying lots of groceries.



Floor-to-ceiling curtain: If you’re looking for a DIY solution for hiding the visual clutter of open shelving or a modular closet, Hill likes using simple canvas drop cloths. “You can make super inexpensive curtains out of them,” he said. At about $12 for a 6- by 9-foot piece of cloth, this is indeed a much cheaper solution than buying yards of heavy-duty fabric. We think drop cloths would also work well for creating a room divider. To hang a heavy curtain, home organizer Laura Cattano uses sturdy half-inch plumbing pipe or metal conduit, available at hardware stores. “They both come in 8-foot lengths, can either be cut (where you buy it) or easily added to in length, can be painted, and are inexpensive,” she said. A drop-cloth curtain can also cover other apartment eyesores; we like this DIY project from One Kings Lane for hiding a stacking washer and dryer. —CCC

Canvas Drop Cloths A little bit of sewing can turn this affordable sheet of canvas into heavy curtains or room dividers.



Camper toaster: If you don’t have room for a countertop toaster, a camper toaster—meant to toast one piece of bread over a campfire—takes up only a fraction of the space and can be used directly on the stovetop. Wirecutter editor Ganda Suthivarakom uses the GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Toaster, which folds flat when not in use. It takes only one to two watchful minutes to toast a standard slice over electric or gas ranges (but not induction). It was recommended by Carolyn Shearlock on The Boat Galley. —CCC

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Toaster If you don't have room for a countertop toaster, a camper toaster takes up only a fraction of the space and can be used directly on the stovetop.



Microfiber pads: As an alternative to a small dish drain tray, try these microfiber dish-drying mats. Wirecutter’s Christine Cyr Clisset keeps two of these on hand (rotating them between uses to dry), and folds them in half, since she only has 9½ inches of drying space between sink and wall. She’s also found that the mats work well as a drop cloth under a baby’s high chair and, in a pinch, as a compact bath mat. —CCC

The Original Dish Drying Mat If you don't have a sink that can accommodate a dish drain tray, get two of these absorbent pads—one to hang dry while you use the other.



