Join Slate Plus to Hear More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free episodes of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting every week. Your first year’s membership is just $35. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it to your podcast app to subscribe to the ad-free Slate Plus edition of Mom and Dad Are Fighting. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: The panel is back to discuss child care burnout, traveling away from your kids, and watching movies with Grandma. After Triumphs and Fails, they’re joined by The Sporkful podcast’s Dan Pashman to talk about the science—and the shame—of picky eating: How bad should we feel when our kids subsist on chicken fingers and fries? Then they answer a question from a listener whose daughter struggles with homework assignments that require creativity. On Slate Plus, Ben Mathis-Lilley joins us to share his frustration around getting his toddler son dressed.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends the YouTube series Honest Trailers.

• Gabe recommends Lego-style adaptations of popular cartoon franchises, such as Jake’s Buccaneer Blast.

• Carvell recommends The Day the Babies Crawled Away by Peggy Rathmann

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Slate is an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission from purchases you make through our links.