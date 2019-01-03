Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Behind the Velvet Rope” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast revisits some of their favorite Slate Plus segments.

On this week’s episode: Gabriel Roth takes you behind the Slate Plus velvet rope to showcase a selection of our favorite Slate Plus segments. From “The Sand Couch Edition,” Allison Benedikt joins to discuss an extended discourse with her kids on the complexities of people and how difficult it is to label someone as simply a “good guy” or a “bad guy.” From the “What’s Under the Bed Edition,” Rebecca Lavoie discusses a major social media dust-up in her town of Hopkinton, New Hampshire. From “The Great Grandma Name Debate Edition,” Isaac Butler takes on a question from a listener about how hard it is to teach your kids strong values when you yourself do not actually practice those values. Finally, Gabe regales us with the exciting tale of his own circumcision.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

