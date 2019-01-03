Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: Gabriel Roth takes you behind the Slate Plus velvet rope to showcase a selection of our favorite Slate Plus segments. From “The Sand Couch Edition,” Allison Benedikt joins to discuss an extended discourse with her kids on the complexities of people and how difficult it is to label someone as simply a “good guy” or a “bad guy.” From the “What’s Under the Bed Edition,” Rebecca Lavoie discusses a major social media dust-up in her town of Hopkinton, New Hampshire. From “The Great Grandma Name Debate Edition,” Isaac Butler takes on a question from a listener about how hard it is to teach your kids strong values when you yourself do not actually practice those values. Finally, Gabe regales us with the exciting tale of his own circumcision.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.