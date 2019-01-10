Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe is out, so Isaac Butler steps in to talk about a patriarchal co-parenting fail, broken-leg co-parenting triumphs, and teaching your kids about the joy of art and the museum experience. Then, the panel takes two questions from listeners—the first about an abusive grandmother, the second about the value of forced music practice. In Slate Plus: Isaac revisits some naptime advice he gave on the show a few months back.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends the Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

• Isaac recommends the Sackler Wing galleries at the Met

• Carvell recommends the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.