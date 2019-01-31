Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe presents his greatest triumph of all time (it involves a box of pasta and a tub of pesto), Carvell talks communication, and Rebecca celebrates getting a kid to age 16. Then we discuss two listener questions: first, whether divorce makes raising kids easier vis a vie division of labor, referencing Lara Bazelon’s classic Slate essay “Confessions of a Part-Time Mom.” Then we talk about the anxiety of parenting while older, and the trade-offs you make to have kids when you’re not as spry as you used to be. In Slate Plus: Carvell spills the tea on how teens feel about porn, sourced directly from a teenager.

• Rebecca recommends the live cams on explore.org.

• Gabe recommends the podcast Dear Joan and Jericha.

• Carvell recommends the book A Whole Nother Story by Dr. Cuthbert Soup and Jeffrey Stewart Timmins.

