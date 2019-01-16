Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley talk about queer travel. Where do they like to go, and how do they find gay experiences when they get there? Then they speak with cultural anthropologist Esther Newton about her work studying the queer community of Cherry Grove on Fire Island and the way it has changed over the decades, as well as her new memoir My Butch Career. Slate staffer Erin Nichols explains the difficulties of going through airport security as a genderqueer person. And finally, June Thomas joins in for a fun bit of queer travel advice.

