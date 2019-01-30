Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.

Even though Kylie Jenner has lost her claim to most-liked Instagram post to a humble egg, most of her updates can safely go viral with little effort. While the best Kylie news was, without a doubt, the time that Kylie Minogue’s lawyers reportedly described the lesser Kylie as a “secondary reality television personality” after Jenner tried to trademark her own first name, there is a new report that is taking the internet by Storm(i). Namely, that at some point in 2018 the makeup mogul spent an undisclosed amount of money to have a single carrot and a bottle of Smartwater delivered to her person. That fact naturally raises questions for the average person who barely wants to pay a delivery fee (and $5 minimum tip, you cheapskate) for their favorite takeout.

So what did Kylie Jenner do this time?

According to the fourth edition of Postmates The Receipt, which the company bills as “an exclusive sneak peek into how Postmates has become part of” celebrities’ lives, she paid someone to deliver to her a single (1) carrot (vegetable) and a bottle of Smartwater (expensive water).

You can just buy a single carrot?

According to Postmates, yes. They clarify that you can order “a single carrot regardless of if it’s the only ingredient you’re missing — or you have a carrot craving.”

How much would that have cost?

Depends. If she got her lone root vegetable from a Postmates partner, the delivery fee is between $1.99 and $3.99. If she didn’t (meaning the place she ordered from doesn’t have a preferred merchant partnership with the platform) the fee is between $5.99 and $9.99.

Those prices are also assuming she didn’t try to get her carrot during peak order time, when delivery fees can go up.

You’re telling me she could’ve paid up to $10 to get one carrot and some water delivered?

Yes, and that’s without tip.

What was it even for?

According to TMZ, it was for matzo ball soup, although there’s no other evidence that’s true.

Yeah, could have been for hummus. Or maybe a juice?

As Postmates orders go, a carrot is a versatile choice.

Does Kylie only use Postmates to deliver single vegetables?

Glad you asked. Apparently, Jenner is an incredibly prolific Postmates user. She’s spent $10,000 on the app, having just started using it in 2018. In the year she’s been on Postmates, she’s ordered something an average of every other day. Her favorite orders include cream cheese bagels at 10 in the morning (which, same). And while the carrot was the cheapest thing she bought, the most expensive was a $160 bottle of tequila. She also apparently holds the dubious honor of “most Postmates orders in a 10-minute window.”

… how many times did she order?

Four whole times! In just ten minutes! I can’t even begin to contemplate the finger dexterity and conviction of choice that requires. While ordering food for her crew during a photo shoot on June 27, 2018, she bought the following:

2:07 PM, 6-pack macaron ice cream sandwiches from Milk 2:11 PM, penne bolognese from Mauro’s Cafe at Fred Segal 2:13 PM, taquitos, Mexican rice, enchiladas, and a tostada salad from Casita del Campo 2:17 PM, truffle “Impossible Burger” from Umami Burger

What does this say about consumer culture and the nature of the gig economy?

Not sure, but with the $10,000 worth of help she gets by handing off her menial tasks to a courier, it’s fair to say that Forbes describing her as “self-made” is a bit of a reach.