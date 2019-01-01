Picks

How to Fix and Prevent a Sore Throat

According to professional singers.

It’s cold and flu season, that special time of year when your throat becomes susceptible to soreness and scratchiness (or if you’re lucky, a spot-on Kathleen Turner impression). For most people, a sore throat is a mere nuisance. But for those whose livelihood depends on their ability to speak or bust out a tune, quick and reliable sore-throat fixes are essential and must be on hand in medicine cabinets or kitchen pantries at all times.

“Our vocal cords are a muscle and they need to stay active and in shape while both speaking and singing,” says Bianca Marroquín, who currently stars as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. “Just as an athlete remains trained and ready for events, eight Broadway shows per week requires great discipline and care.” To get a leg up on germs and the next bug that’s probably already going around, we talked to professional singers about their proven sore-throat remedies and prevention techniques.

Best Ways to Prevent a Sore Throat

Ancient Secrets Nasal Cleansing Salt ($17 for 3)

Caroline Rose, the singer-songwriter who recently released her second album Loner, is a proponent of a DIY gargle. “I’m basically plagued with throat issues while we’re on the road, so I have a preemptive regimen each night of gargling with Ancient Secrets salt mixed in water,” she says. “When I’m feeling real spunky, I’ll do it in the morning, too. Pure saltwater’s all-healing; it’s an age-old remedy for a reason.”

The Three Company Live Plant Aromatic Herb 4” Thyme ($18 for 3)

Three-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo has her own special recipe for an effective swish. “I do a gargle with fresh thyme infused with hot water in a mug,” says Kidjo. “Add one tablespoon of salted butter and one tablespoon of honey, wait until it is warm, and use for a gargle.”

Traditional Medicinals Organic Throat Coat Seasonal Tea ($17)

“Like most people, I’d say Throat Coat tea,” says Michelle Zauner, the singer-songwriter who performs under the moniker Japanese Breakfast. However, that’s not her only solution.

Airborne Assorted Fruit Flavored Gummies ($16)

“I actually am a very loud person and have — knock on wood — never lost my voice because I’m basically always shouting in my everyday life. But if I have a tickle in my throat, I go on health lock down, cut alcohol, stop talking, take Airborne gummies, vitamin C raspberry powder with seltzer, and just drink and pee as much as possible until it’s gone.” —Zauner

Emergen-C Dietary Supplement Fizzy Drink Mix With 1000mg Vitamin C ($10)

Add some extra zest and 1,000 mg of vitamin C to your water with Emergen-C’s Fizzy Drink Mix available in raspberry, açaí berry, orange, lemonade, and more tangy flavors.

Bragg’s Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar ($23 for 2)

Along with the ever popular Throat Coat tea, Navid Eliot, one of the core members of Planes on Paper, also recommends drinking a shot of apple cider vinegar — “Bragg’s is where it’s at” — mixed into a mug of hot water with a tablespoon of honey to ward off a scratchy throat and runny nose. “Honey and apple-cider vinegar are just good for fighting colds, or so the wives’ tale goes.”

Olbas Sugar-Free Black Currant Lozenges ($7)

When taking a trip, follow Amelia Meath’s lead and feign illness. “I usually pretend I am already sick so I get into the rhythm of taking extra care of myself,” says Meath, the singer-songwriter known as one half of the electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso and one third of the folk trio Mountain Man. “If you’re traveling on a plane, get sugar free lozenges and try to just always have one in your mouth to keep your chords from drying out. I like Olba’s the best.”

The Best Sore-Throat Remedies

Pure New Zealand Certified UMF 15+ Manuka Honey ($39)

“A teaspoon of Manuka honey from New Zealand with as much chopped up garlic as I can handle usually sorts it out, along with gargling salt water,” says Aaron Livingston, the soul and R&B singer-songwriter and Grammy-winning producer known as Son Little. He adds that a vow of silence can also do the trick. “[It] gives you an excuse not to talk to anyone.”

Wedderspoon Organic Gluten-Free Cough Drops Flavor Sampler Bundle ($33 for 3)

If you’re pressed for time, here’s a way to get Manuka honey mixed with cold-busting ingredients like lemon, ginger, or eucalyptus in easy-to-carry cough drops.

Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa – Sore Throat Syrup – 100% Natural ($13)

Similarly, Bonnie Milligan who plays Princess Pamela in Broadway’s Head Over Heels, opts for Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, a honey-and-loquat Syrup. “It helps my voice feel stronger and protected,” she says.

Gaia Herbs Echinacea Goldenseal Propolis Throat Spray ($24 for 2)

“I lost my voice for two entire weeks before going on tour with the Gipsy Kings last May and left no stone unturned in terms of vocal remedies,” says Doe Paoro — her real name is Sonia Kreitzer — adding that Echinacea Goldenseal Propolis Throat Spray by Gaia Herbs is her go-to.

Herbs Etc. Singer’s Saving Grace Soothing Throat Spray ($13)

Martin Earley of the alternative rock-folk trio the Ballroom Thieves also keeps propolis Spray on hand “in case of emergencies.” Other options are Singer’s Saving Grace Soothing Throat Spray, the same remedy favored by singer-songwriter Matt Costa.

Herbal Throat Spray Professional Strength Vocal Eze, With Honey, Aloe, Echinacea, Ginger ($25 for 2)

Vocal Eze is Marroquín’s No. 1 pick when it comes to sprays. She uses it to keep her “cords lubricated and protected between scenes.”

Source Naturals Wellness Formula ($15)

Milligan swears by two kinds of herbal capsules. “When I’m starting to feel under the weather, I load up on Wellness Formula and Oil of Oregano.”

Puritan’s Pride Oil of Oregano Extract ($8)

Like garlic, oregano, especially when concentrated into an oil, is an effective natural antibiotic and anti-fungal remedy. It’s also been used to treat yeast infections and improve gut health.

