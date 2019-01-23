Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by writer and film critic Willow Maclay. Maclay runs the website Curtsies and Hand Grenades and is co-author of the upcoming book Corpses, Fools & Monsters: An Examination of Transgender Cinema.

Together, they tackle letters about how to get along with the sometimes-annoying family who took you in, what to do when you can no longer afford the travel expenses of your long-distance relationship, what to do when you still have feelings for a cheating ex-fiancé, how to handle your family’s demands for holiday time when they don’t align with your partner’s family, and what actions to take when your wife of 25 years suddenly blames you for the life she didn’t have. Also, Prudie reads a letter from a white woman who is wondering if it’s wrong that she feels more connected to black children than children of other races.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Maclay discuss a letter writer who wants to be single but is afraid of loneliness, and another letter writer who is wondering whether she should help the alcoholic mom who abandoned her.

Want to see Dear Prudence live? Check out dates and locations for our national tour. Tickets here.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327) and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.