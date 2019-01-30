Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by a close, if not a bit judgmental, friend, Maddie Chavez. Chavez’s judgments are known to be true of heart and strong of will.

Together, they tackle letters about how to handle a boyfriend who thinks you’re perfect and blames himself for everything, how to come clean from the tall tales you once told as a teen, how to tell your husband after many years that you never liked your wedding ring, what actions to take when your partner isn’t hearing your concerns about the prospect of having children, how to protect your newly trans brother from the wrath of your unaccepting parents, and what actions to take when you’ve decided it’s time to seek help for your mental health but your parents have more of a “suck it up” attitude.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Chavez discuss a letter writer who is worried that his girlfriend doesn’t have friends outside of their relationship.

Want to see Dear Prudence live? Check out dates and locations for our national tour. Tickets here.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.