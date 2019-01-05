If You Have This Kitchen Item, You’ll Love This Other Thing

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the most seamless — and eeriest — things about shopping on Amazon is how good it is at suggesting other things you might like. Add a Stephen King book to your cart? Why not Tana French? Just bought epsom salts? How about a candle? This season, we thought we’d replicate the “You Might Also Like” algorithm feature with a human touch, starting with kitchen gifts.

If They Have a Sous Vide Machine

FoodSaver V4440 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine ($180)

A vacuum sealer will take their sous vide cooking to the next level, letting them seal up airtight bags of meat with aromatics, like fresh herbs, or marinades, so they can cook in circulating water without a chance of leaks.

If They Have a Cast-Iron Skillet

Blisstime Cast Iron Cleaner ($12)

This piece of chainmail is relatively cheap, but it’s the best way to scrub off food residue from a cast-iron skillet without ruining the hard-earned seasoning.

If They Have a Vitamix

Vitamix 065421 AER Disc Container, 48-Ounce, Clear ($145)

Earlier this year, Vitamix came out with this AER Disc container, which has a flat, metal disc where the sharp blades would normally be. That disc, with its small holes, won’t pulverize vegetables or purée fruits, but it’s excellent for emulsions or for creating foam. It’s an especially useful accessory for those who like making frozen margaritas or fancy vinaigrettes.

If They Have a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Like to Bake

KitchenAid K5GB 5-Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl With Measurement Markings & Lid ($50)

This all-glass bowl is much heavier than the metal one that comes with most KitchenAid stand mixers, but it’s nice for those who want to be able see if all of the dough has been incorporated. Plus, it comes with a handy pour spout, for doling out batter into cake tins, and a resealable lid, so you can keep cookie dough in the fridge overnight without moving it too much.

If They Have a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Don’t Know What to Do With It

KitchenAid KSM1APC Spiralizer Attachment, 1”, Silver ($75)

There are a bunch of different attachments they can attach to their KitchenAid stand mixer, far beyond dough hooks and standard whisks — like this spiralizer attachment, which they can use to make zucchini noodles in a matter of seconds — so they can put that kitchen gadget to use even if they never bake.

If They Have an Instant Pot

Genuine Instant Pot Ceramic Non-Stick Interior Coated Inner Cooking Pot, 6-Quart ($20)

We’ve written about the best Instant Pot accessories before, and really, anything from that list will please a true Instant Pot enthusiast. But we also like this ceramic nonstick interior pot, which is nice to keep on hand in case of leftovers.

If They Have a Fancy Bar Cart

Areaware Table Tiles ($22)

These coasters from Brooklyn-based Areaware are perennial Strategist favorites, and this neutral color combination will complement most décors.

If They Have a Wine Fridge

The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver with 2 Vacuum Stoppers and 2 Wine Servers ($29)

This sommelier-recommended wine stopper can keep an opened bottle fresh for days, a nice option for those with a lot of wine to taste and savor.

If They Have a Favorite Drip Coffee Maker

OXO BREW Conical Burr Coffee Grinder ($100)

Nearly every coffee roaster and barista will tell you that a conical burr grinder is the best way to grind beans into grounds, and though this one from OXO isn’t the fanciest, it’s the best for the price.

If They Have a Favorite Pour-Over Coffee Setup

Hario Stainless Steel V60 Drip Coffee Scale, Metal ($71)

Any proper pour-over coffee setup needs a good scale, and this one from Japanese brand Hario is designed especially for that purpose, with a built-in timer so that pours can be evenly spaced. The metal is also a nice upgrade for those who may have been using plastic.

If They Have a Keurig

K-Cup Carousel ($14)

A K-Cup organizer to keep their pods in order. (Though you’ll definitely get bonus points if you gift them a bunch of K-Cups to fill up this new holder.)

If They Just Moved Into a New Kitchen

Potluck Utensil Set ($80)

This 12-piece set from Potluck Kitchenware is a full kit of professional-grade kitchen tools — including stainless steel mixing bowls and measuring cups, a sharp microplane, and a nice wooden spoon — that’s basically got all the utensils a home cook could need to stock their kitchen.