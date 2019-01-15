I Boil This Timer for Absolutely Perfect Eggs

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s the classy poach, the humble boil, the decadent fry, or the versatile omelette, egg cookery is an essential technique in the pantheon of kitchen standards. There are books and blogs galore devoted to the topic, in which eggsperts wax poetic about their “foolproof” methods and go-to Benedicts.

However, as widely available and globally enjoyed as they are, eggs are also very, very easy to mess up. The subtle finesse of poaching is easily foiled, and mastering the fry-pan technique of omelettes and sunny-side up can take years. This leaves the defiantly unsexy boiled egg: A no-brainer to perfect, right? But have you ever cracked into what you thought was a hard-boiled egg, only to have it turn out soft, squishy, and now, all over your hands? Yep. Maybe you’ve expectantly cut into a boiled egg to find an unappetizing green ring around the yolk?

Luckily, I no longer have to deal with these disasters thanks to my Egg Perfect timer. Itself egg-shaped and made of resin, this kitchen accoutrement has saved me from a multitude of oeuf sins. You simply pop it in the pot along with your raw egg(s), cover with cold water, and start boiling. The heat-sensitive resin will change from red to black according to its temperature (yes, like a mood ring), and visually indicate whether your eggs will become soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled as they continue to cook. When they’ve reached your desired consistency, take all the eggs out, and get cracking. It works every single time.