Foot Files, Resuable Wipes, and Clever Clotheslines: The Bathroom Accessories We Love

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter , the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and prices are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission.

Most of our bathroom coverage involves spending dozens of hours on researching and testing to find the very best recommendations for any space. But not every tool we love requires that much effort to find. Below are a few of the standout bathroom accessories and gadgets we buy for ourselves that help make our grooming time a bit more efficient, luxurious, and fun.

A luxe mirror that’s a joy to use

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

Even though I spend most of my workdays looking for the best gadgets, few make me as happy as Simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror. With its sleek, cord-free look and its circle of LED light, it makes me feel like I’m in a futuristic spa. Its rubberized base protects the surface of my scratch-prone dresser. But my favorite feature is something I never knew I wanted: the sensor, which flips on the glowing light as I approach and keeps it on until I step away. There’s something luxurious about never toggling a switch.

Simplehuman Mini Sensor Mirror With its sleek, cord-free look and its circle of LED light, it makes me feel like I’m in a futuristic spa. $128 from Amazon



Video: Kyle Fitzgerald

It’s a splurge, no doubt. I own the cheaper, 5-inch mini version, which is billed as a travel mirror and comes with a carrying case. But I’ve found that for what I need it to help me do—tweeze my eyebrows and apply eyeliner—the small size is ideal. It offers 10x magnification instead of the 5x of the pricier 8-inch version, which shows your entire face. It’s the kind of purchase you could get along without—but once you try it, you won’t want to go back to anything lesser.

—Jennifer Hunter, home editor

Pedicure in a paddle

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

Since moving to New York, I’ve averaged 2 miles of walking per day—and I have the calluses to prove it. After I tried to smooth my feet with multiple, ineffective drugstore foot files and pumice stones that ended in a chalky, gray mess, my mom recommended the Gehwol Biosana Foot File, which she’d been using for years. I initially balked at the price, but I’ve since come around: Each use feels like a pedicure, and it takes only a few seconds on each foot to work its magic. The wooden handle is comfortable to hold, and its length leads to less jumping up and down on one foot to reach the sole of the other. Because it’s waterproof, I like to use it after a shower and then give it a quick rinse to clean it off.

—Anna Perling, staff writer

Gehwol Biosana Foot File Each use feels like a pedicure, and it takes only a few seconds on each foot to work its magic. $25 from Nordstrom



Reusable face wipes for skin as soft as a baby’s bottom

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

I had originally intended to use these Green Mountain Diapers reusable baby wipes as part of a cloth diapering regimen when my daughter was born, but as with so many new-parent plans, we didn’t follow through with the cloth diapering, and these lay unused for some time. A few months ago, when I was shopping for reusable face wipes, I remembered these and dug them out. They’re exactly what I’d been looking for. The soft flannel side gently removes dirt and makeup with some micellar water (or soap and water), and the textured terry side works well for more thorough exfoliation when needed. At a compact 5 by 8 inches, they fit just right in my hand, without a lot of extra cloth slopping around when wet, and they dry quickly. And with a dozen on hand, I can use a clean one each night until it’s time to do the laundry again.

—Winnie Yang, lead editor

Green Mountain Diapers Cloth-eez Two-Sided Wipes The soft flannel side gently removes dirt and makeup with some micellar water and the textured terry side works well for more thorough exfoliation. Green Mountain Diapers from Amazon



A clever clothesline for home or travel

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

Between nylon workout gear, expensive woolens, and bras and undies, there’s always something I’m nervous about throwing into the dryer. Hanging up my delicates is so much easier with the Going In Style Travel Laundry Clothesline; it’s the perfect alternative for people with no space for a drying rack. It’s made of grippy, braided latex that’s easy to use at home but also compact enough to take on the go. I can stretch it between any two ends of my bathroom and tuck socks or bra straps directly into the braided cord, no clothespins required.

—Alex Arpaia, staff writer

Going In Style Travel Laundry Clothesline This clothesline is made of grippy, braided latex that’s easy to use at home but also compact enough to take on the go. $15 from Amazon



The last pair of tweezers you’ll ever buy

Photo: Michael Hession

After testing half a dozen pairs of tweezers, I’ll be keeping my eyebrows shaped and my chin hairs at bay with the Tweezerman Slant. These tweezers are sharp enough to grip fine hairs with minimal trouble but not so sharp that they’ll pinch your skin, and their angled tip is what experts recommend for plucking hairs. The tweezers come in a wide variety of colors and prints—I like the pink pair because it stands out against the clutter on my makeup shelf. Tweezerman will even resharpen your pair for free, but this process takes a few weeks; if that’s too long for you to be without tweezers, splurge on a second pair and keep one in your travel kit. It’s just not worth going back to drugstore cheapos.

—Shannon Palus, senior writer

Tweezerman Slant These tweezers are sharp enough to grip fine hairs but not so sharp that they’ll pinch your skin. $23 from Bed Bath & Beyond



Exfoliating made easy

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

I first picked up a scrubby Salux nylon bath towel at a Japanese supermarket about a decade ago, and it has become such a fixture of my showering ritual that I replace it annually without fail. It provides the slightly aggressive, thoroughly invigorating level of exfoliation I like—something that’s key to getting my brain going in the morning. It also reduces the amount of soap or shower gel I use with its exceptional lathering ability. I like that the towel is thin but long enough to fold or wad up for just the right thickness, and it’s also easy to rinse and quick to dry.

—WY

A more streamlined suction hook

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

Finding attractive hooks for any room is a challenge, let alone those that can withstand repeated exposure to moisture without rusting or becoming mildewy. Enter the Home So Bathroom Hooks. These sturdy suction-cup hooks stick directly onto tile or glass, giving you a place to hang damp loofahs, swimsuits, or back brushes. But it’s their sleek look that won me over. Compared with clunkier styles, such as hooks using 3M’s Command strips, Home So’s simple but chic design brings some much-needed functional storage into a space with few attractive options.

—AA

Packable storage for still-hot styling tools

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

The last morning of a trip is always a scramble, but the OXO Good Grips Hot Styling Tool Pocket has changed my travel game. Whether I’m struggling to make the hotel checkout time or hurrying to catch a plane, the last thing I want to do is wait for my curling iron to cool off enough to safely pack it in my suitcase. To speed up cooldown, I used to try extreme measures like hanging it out a window or putting it in the fridge. Now I slip my hot iron into the heat-resistant silicone pouch and throw it in my luggage without worrying about singeing my clothes. I’ve even started using this gadget at home: When the pouch is flat, the textured exterior doubles as a mat to protect my bathroom countertop when I sloppily set down my iron while doing my hair.

—JH

Shower shelving that’s better than built-ins

Photo: Michael Zhao

While most shower caddies simply hang off the pipe, the Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy Plus (one of the picks from our shower caddy review) has an adjustable attachment mechanism that seals with a screw for a much firmer grip. Combined with a suction-cup mounting plate at the bottom, this creates an exceptionally stable platform for storing your various soaps and bathing accoutrements—it’s the next best thing to built-in shelving. Unlike built-ins, however, all three of this caddy’s shelves adjust vertically and horizontally to accommodate bottle configurations of all sizes, while considerately placed hooks hang accessories such as razors or bath brushes conveniently off the side. It’s also exceptionally durable: Our three-year-old caddy still looks brand-new despite surviving three moves and regular bleach spray-downs.

—Michael Zhao, deputy editor

Simplehuman Adjustable Shower Caddy Plus This caddy has an adjustable attachment mechanism that seals with a screw for a much firmer grip. $70 from Jet



Hang-anything laundry clips

Photo: Kyle Fitzgerald

When I got sick of precariously balancing socks and swimsuits on hangers and getting rust streaks from hanging stuff over our crappy shower rod, I got these Ipow hanging laundry clips, which make it easy to hang up everything from my toddler’s tiny underwear to my husband’s jeans.

—WY

Read the original article on Bathroom Accessories and Grooming Tools We Love.