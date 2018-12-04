A Waffle Maker, Eufy Smart Scale, and Beard Trimmer: Wirecutter’s Best Deals of the Week

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter , the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and prices are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission.

With the approaching holiday season, this deal is a great chance to pick up a cool gift bundle. We’ve seen deals on the lighting kit at $80 and the speaker at $25, so $105 total, but that reflects deal pricing—much of the time these two options are significantly more expensive, so this is a nice opportunity to save on both at once. You have the option of the Heather Gray Dot (available 12/8) or the Charcoal Dot (12/15).

The lighting kit is a two-bulb variant of the top pick in our guide to the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser wrote, “Philips Hue A19 smart light bulbs (the kind that fit traditional lamps and fixtures) make it easy to create vibrant, colorful scenes; set up wake, sleep, and away automations; and integrate with motion sensors and wireless switches from its wide family of accessories. It also supports most other smart-home systems, including Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Works with Nest. And because it works separately from your home’s Wi-Fi on its own mesh network, it’s more reliable than most systems. The downside to this approach is that Hue needs a separate Hue Bridge, but this doesn’t add to the overall cost if you buy it with a starter kit…”

The speaker is the affordable Echo pick in our guide to Amazon’s line of Alexa speakers. Grant Clauser wrote, “For a lot less than the full-size Echo, and with the ability to connect wirelessly to your choice of speaker or sound system, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a smart option.

The new Dot is slightly larger than the old one, has a fabric cover like the main Echo, and overall looks less like a tuna can than the original. It includes volume and microphone buttons on top like the current Echo (and the original Dot).”

While we’ve seen this waffle maker as low as $27 during Cyber Week of 2017, this is still a tremendous deal on the Krups GQ502D, usually $40 or more. In our guide, we praise this model for being easy to clean, easy to use, and for having robust construction compared to other similarly priced options. If you’d like to explore making waffles at home this holiday season, the GQ502D is a great option at this price.

The Krups GQ502Dis the top pick in our guide to the best waffle maker. Marguerite Preston and Winnie Yang wrote, “After putting in a total of 63 hours on research, talking with four experts, and testing 21 models, we highly recommend the Krups GQ502D Belgian waffle maker for most people. It consistently delivers perfect-looking, crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside waffles, no matter what kind of batter you use. The nonstick grid releases waffles easily, and the dishwasher-safe plates pop out of the machine for effortless cleaning. A numbered dial allows you to control browning, and a loud beep with a green light tells you when your waffles are ready.”

Down to $33, this is a solid price for this recommended smart scale in the white color. We’ve typically posted deals with coupon code promotions, but this price is available without a code this time and should extend thru 12/17. In recent months we’ve seen this scale largely hover around $40 in the blue/black color and $45 in the white color, so this is a good discount. If you or a loved one has health resolutions for the new year, this is a good start.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is the top pick in our guide to the best smart scale. Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola wrote, “If you want smart-scale features without spending a lot of money, the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is easy to use and less than half the price of other smart scales we considered. We found the layout of the app easier to use than those of our other favorite smart scales, especially if you aren’t focused on losing weight. This scale can measure weights between 11 and 397 pounds and is accurate to four-tenths of a pound, and it comes with a 15-month warranty, which is on the longer side. The BodySense is also precise: I consistently got the same reading for my body weight several times in a row, even when I recalibrated the scale between readings.

A headphone option we’ve hoped to see fall below $80 for months, the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 500, is down to $70. A sweat-resistant and comfortable pair of headphones that stays put during weightlifting and other exercise, the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 500 is available in two colors (black and teal). While this isn’t a huge reduction, it’s rare to find a discount on quality on-ears with moisture resistance.

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 500 are the on-ear pick for weightlifters in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, “The BackBeat Fit 500 pair remains comfortable for several hours of sweating and can handle that sweat without breaking. The headphones wipe clean easily, and they won’t absorb your sweat and get gross. They also stay put. We tested the BackBeat Fit 500 through high-impact activities like burpees and tuck jumps, so they should grip your ears through bench presses and push-ups. The Bluetooth connection was solid for me, and I had no problem leaving my phone on a machine and walking 30 feet to refill my water bottle without audio interruption. The controls are intuitive: You can easily feel the controls for play/pause, track skip, volume, and digital assist/answer call without taking the BackBeat Fit 500 off your head.”

Down to $13, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000. In our guide, we praise this trimmer for being a cheap but effective and versatile option, offering 13 different attachments so you can customize your beard or stubble length. If you’re in need of a good-enough beard trimmer on a tight budget, this is a solid pick. In stock 12/8.

The Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000 is the budget pick in our guide to the best beard trimmer. Tyler Wells Lynch and Séamus Bellamy wrote, “If you’re in the market for something inexpensive and effective (but mostly just inexpensive), we think the Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 3000 MG3750 is the best bang for your buck. It performed well enough in our most recent hands-on tests, but, more importantly, it performed better than any other trimmer in its price range ($20-$35). For the money, it’s about as good as you can expect. It has a surprisingly fast and powerful motor that proved more than capable in all of our hair trimming tests, and it comes packed with seven sturdy guide combs. It has a slim, lightweight design that ensures plenty of dexterity for detailing and shaping, with a good grip that feels more secure than most trimmers its size. It also has one of the highest average ratings on Amazon.”

