On this week’s episode of the Waves, June, Hanna, and The Cut on Tuesdays host Molly Fischer discuss the decline of Victoria’s Secret. Between the shuttering of brick-and-mortar stores and CMO Ed Razek’s controversial comments, the brand is in a tailspin—but is its current crisis about aesthetics, politics, or both? Then, Tumblr has announced a ban on all adult content, marking the end of an era for a platform that made women and LGBTQ people “sexual architects instead of objects.” How does the move fit into a wider trend toward censorship on social media, and what do we stand to lose when it goes into effect? Finally, the hosts unpack the pseudo-feminist appeal of multilevel marketing schemes as explored in The Dream.

In Slate Plus: Is Spotify’s algorithm sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Dead,” by Opheli Garcia Lawler in the Cut

• “The Victoria’s Secret Runway Show Is the Super Bowl of Male Thirst,” by Kat Stoeffel in the Cut

• “Victoria’s Secret and the Slow Death of Retail’s Male Gaze,” by Hazel Cills in Jezebel

• “Tumblr Should Not Ban Porn. It Should Welcome More Porn!” by April Glaser in Slate

• “Sex Workers Fear Tumblr Ban Will Destroy Their Bottom Line,” by Emily Shugerman in the Daily Beast

• “How Tumblr Went From Being the Most Porn-Friendly Social Media Site to Banning Porn,” by Lux Alptraum in the Verge

• Jane Marie’s The Dream

• “Multilevel-Marketing Companies Like LuLaRoe Are Forcing People Into Debt and Psychological Crisis,” by Alden Wicker in Quartz

• “What We Get Wrong About Multilevel Marketing, Explained by the Host of the Popular Podcast About It,” by Zan Romanoff in Vox

• Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade

Recommendations:

Molly: Heike Geissler’s Seasonal Associate

Hanna: Support the Girls

June: Chloe Hooper’s The Tall Man: Death and Life on Palm Island

