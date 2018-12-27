Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Hanna, June, and Noreen discuss Penthouse’s turn to the right. Adult magazines have always had a vested interest in freedom of expression, but in the age of the intellectual dark web, those values are manifesting in very different ways. What should we make of the intersection of porn mags and politics—and is Playboy’s left-wing rebranding just as cynical? Then, they unpack why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s mix of female empowerment and escapism doesn’t quite gel. How does Midge compare (in comedy and in life) with the likes of Joan Rivers, who inspired the character? Finally, the hosts look back on the highs and lows of 2018.

In Slate Plus: Was Offset’s “romantic ambush” of Cardi B’s concert sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “The ‘Gentle, Sexy GIF’ Edition,” by Hanna Rosin, Molly Fischer, and June Thomas in Slate

• “The New Puritans of America” in Penthouse

• “A Penthouse Divided,” by Rebecca Onion in Slate

• “Why Playboy Wants You to Read It for the Articles Now,” by Mireille Miller-Young in the Washington Post

• “How Hugh Hefner’s Incredibly Complicated Legacy Got Cast as Female Sexual Liberation,” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

• “The Cloying Fantasia of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ” by Emily Nussbaum in the New Yorker

• “ ‘Midge Has Picked a Man’s World’: ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creators Talk Season 2’s Struggles,” by Melanie McFarland in Salon

• Mad Men

• “The ‘Random Acts of Power’ Edition,” by Noreen Malone, June Thomas, and Hanna Rosin in Slate

• Killing Eve

• “The ‘Ocasio-Cortez Instant Pot’ Edition,” by Noreen Malone, June Thomas, and Hanna Rosin in Slate

• Essie Ruth Makes and My Little Journal on YouTube

• “The ‘She’s Running’ Edition,” by Noreen Malone, June Thomas, and Hanna Rosin in Slate

• Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette

Recommendations:

• Noreen: Talent by Juliet Lapidos

• Hanna: Norsemen on Netflix

• June: The Australian sitcom Utopia

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

