On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Kristen, and T.J. discuss the (supposed) scandals swirling around Meghan Markle. Why is she subjected to such scrutiny by the British press, and can there ever be good, healthy coverage of the royals? Then, they take on gendered holiday gift guides. In an era when people are increasingly defined by what they own and what they like, why do so many outlets still treat gender as the best predictor of taste? (And what’s with all the whiskey stones?) Finally, a recent study revealed that women-led films have outperformed their male-led counterparts at the box office for years. The hosts debate whether the data are likely to inspire a paradigm shift—and whether “women-led” is really the most useful metric for change.

In Slate Plus: Is piercing your baby’s ears sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• When Meghan Met Harry

• “ ‘Please Reach Out to Me’: Thomas Markle Appeals to Meghan and Queen Elizabeth in Not-So-Rare Interview” by Jennifer Hassan in the Washington Post

• “The Cost of Deciding When to Be the Loud Black One at Work” by Rachelle Hampton in Slate

• “The Fake Feud Between Meghan and Kate Reveals the Prejudice of the Press” by Yomi Adegoke in the Guardian

• “Meghan Markle Is Mad She’s Not Allowed to Stand Up for Herself” by Lisa Ryan in the Cut

• A Christmas Prince

• “Men Deserve Better Holiday Gifts Than Leather, Whiskey Stones, and Sharp Stabby Things” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “60 Can’t-Miss Gifts for the Man in Your Life” in Esquire

• “Movies Starring Women Earn More Than Male-Led Films, Study Finds” by Cara Buckley in the New York Times

• Hereditary

• “I Wish Wonder Woman Were As Feminist As It Thinks It Is” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “What Does Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna Do All Day?” by Julia Turner in Slate

• “The Story Behind #FemaleFilmmakerFriday, Started by ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s’ Co-Creator” by Hanh Nguyen in IndieWire

Recommendations:

• Kristen: Dumplin’

• T.J.: The Slate Shop and the Reddit community TwoXChromosomes

• Christina: “After Bloodbath, the National Zoo’s Naked Mole-Rats Finally Choose Their Queen” by Natalie Delgadillo in DCist

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your comments or recommendations on what to cover to thewaves@slate.com.