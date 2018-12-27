Listen now:

On this week’s episode: Gabe, Carvell, and Rebecca discuss holiday triumphs and birthday party fails, recommendations, and a listener question about a grandparent’s seeming preference for a nonfussy child. Plus, an extended discussion inspired by the Washington Post’s recent series on raising boys in a post-#MeToo world, exploring topics like consent, coercion, and “the friend zone.” In Slate Plus, Carvell reveals a holiday musical tradition.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.