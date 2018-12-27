Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Friend Zone” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on raising boys after #MeToo.

On this week’s episode: Gabe, Carvell, and Rebecca discuss holiday triumphs and birthday party fails, recommendations, and a listener question about a grandparent’s seeming preference for a nonfussy child. Plus, an extended discussion inspired by the Washington Post’s recent series on raising boys in a post-#MeToo world, exploring topics like consent, coercion, and “the friend zone.” In Slate Plus, Carvell reveals a holiday musical tradition.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends Jonathan Van Ness’ Instagram account

• Gabe recommends the song “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales,” by Car Seat Headrest

• Carvell recommends a video of a dog who uses a wheelchair to play outside

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at (424) 255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

