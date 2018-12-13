Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Carvell and Gabe share an extremely raunchy fail and a rare bureaucratic triumph. Then, they take a question from a listener whose son’s friend is being a jerk but is also dealing with grief, and another about what to do when your child has unlikely artistic ambitions. In Slate Plus, executive editor Allison Benedikt joins to discuss a Chanukah-related technological triumph.

Recommendations:

• Gabe recommends Not a Box by Antoinette Portis but mostly recommends cardboard boxes.

• Carvell recommends The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo

Podcast produced by Max Jacobs.

