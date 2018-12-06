Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Carvell, Rebecca, and Gabe share a rare triple triumph involving autonomous holiday gifting, Bay Area housing, and a Jewish atheist’s love for a Bryn Terfel Christmas album. Then, they take questions from listeners about conflict and consent: one about an overprotective day care center and one from a parent worried about her son’s rejection of other kids in the neighborhood. In Slate Plus, Slate’s Dan Kois tags in for Rebecca to share a triumph and fail related to a popular internet dance craze.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends the podcast Headlong: Surviving Y2K.

• Gabe recommends 10 Minutes Till Bedtime by Peggy Rathmann.

• Carvell recommends the smartphone game Happy Glass.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.