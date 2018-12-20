Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Time Is My Co-Parent” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on stepparenting etiquette.

On this week’s episode, Carvell and Gabe are rejoined by Rebecca, who recounts the tale of her recently broken leg (warning: profanity). Gabe shares an early-morning fail; Carvell has a Christmas tree–related triumph. Then, the panel takes a question from a listener about stepparenting etiquette on social media. In Slate Plus, Rebecca has a beef with Jake Tapper and the culture of “early admission” at colleges.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends the video “Double H Canine Training Academy… Epic Service Dog Training Failure
• Gabe recommends Persephone by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky
• Carvell recommends Baby Brains by Simon James

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

