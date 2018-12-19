Listen now:

Get More of the Dear Prudence Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by writer Soraya McDonald, culture critic for the Undefeated on ESPN. Previously, she wrote about pop culture for the Washington Post, focusing on issues surrounding race, gender, and sexuality.

Together, they dig into letters about what to do with unused fertility drugs taking up precious fridge space, how to handle an unstable mother-in-law who’s adamant about not inviting a beloved family member to your wedding, whether you should abide your husband’s request for a dominatrix in the wake of your waning sex life, and how to handle an annoying co-worker who begs you to take her out to coffee.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Soraya discuss a letter writer who is wondering how not to upset his mother with his decision about not coming home for the holidays.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.