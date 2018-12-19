Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley look for queer spirituality. Where do we find it if not in a church? First, they’re joined by producer Daniel Schroeder to talk about astrology and Enneagrams, and the ways they embrace queer magic. Then they interview artist Leo Herrera about his new series The Fathers Project, a video series that seeks to answer the question: What if AIDS never existed? Then they get a call from Laura Root of Affirmation, in which she shares her experience reconciling her Latter Day Saints faith with her life as a gay woman. Then they tackle an advice question about sexual attraction and, as always, recommend pieces for the gay agenda.

Items discussed on the show:

• “Christmas Tree,” by Lady Gaga

• Mariah and her children singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

• “George H.W. Bush’s Presidency Erased People With AIDS. So Did the Tributes to Him,” by Masha Gessen in the New Yorker

• “These Teenage Trolls Are Pretending to Be LGBT, and Screwing Up Scientific Studies,” by Samantha Allen in the Daily Beast

• Co–Star

• “Meet the Queer Skeptics Who Hate Astrology,” by Sascha Cohen in Them.

• The Fathers Project

• The Farewell Symphony, by Edmund White

Gay Agenda items:

• Brandon: The Immaculate Collection, by Madonna

• Christina: The Great Believers, by Rebecca Makkai

• Bryan: The new podcast Dreamboy

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.