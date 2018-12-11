Lexicon Valley

Why Language Can’t Be Tamed

A conversation with Lane Greene, author of Talk on the Wild Side, about the “vague and anarchic” nature of language.

By

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 150:

