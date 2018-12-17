The Expensive-Looking Things I Put in the DIY Gourmet Gift Basket I Send to Friends

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Gift baskets are always a solid choice for holiday giving, but all those premade versions can be pricey and uninspired—and the basket is usually the first thing to get tossed. I love the sentiment, but not the execution.

Recently, I’ve taken to buying beautifully packaged and unusual pantry items—all on Prime, so no shipping!—and creating my own gift baskets for cheaper. I’ll nestle them in a box zhuzhed up with some festive tissue for an easy gift box with extra personality. Each costs me 90-some dollars, but looks like I’ve spent twice as much. Below, everything I include in the custom gourmet gift baskets I make—I might switch it up a bit this year, but my recipients will just have to wait and see.

This savory French whole-grain mustard in a gorgeous vintage stoneware pot looks like the sort of thing that’s been served at the tables of French kings since 1632. Because it has.

Addictive mouth-scorching hot sauce made with red habanero (and black coffee!) from a New York City-based, award-winning company.

Rare, delicate white honey from a flower only found in Hawaii.

Twice-roasted, interestingly-flavored “shnuts” are a peanut-free combination of almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, pecans, and, macadamia nuts. Mother-and-son business Brooklyn Whatever also calls their version of the pickle a “shpickle” and an olive a “shmolive.”

Who wouldn’t want a chunky round of stone-ground, 85 percent dark Mexican-style chocolate?

Small-batch preserves from a legacy English company. Black currant is my favorite, in an appealingly inky color.

Bold, aptly named “Weak Knees” sriracha, bottled by hand. The addition of fermented gochujang gives it a more pungent, complex flavor—not better, just different—than the rooster brand we’re all so familiar with.

Addictive small-batch vanilla-cinnamon flavored bites from an organic Ojai Valley farm.

Nobody doesn’t like this.

This light, flavorful olive oil from Spain comes in an 1840 replica tin.