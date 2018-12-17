The Expensive-Looking Things I Put in the DIY Gourmet Gift Basket I Send to Friends

Gift baskets are always a solid choice for holiday giving, but all those premade versions can be pricey and uninspired—and the basket is usually the first thing to get tossed. I love the sentiment, but not the execution.
Recently, I’ve taken to buying beautifully packaged and unusual pantry items—all on Prime, so no shipping!—and creating my own gift baskets for cheaper. I’ll nestle them in a box zhuzhed up with some festive tissue for an easy gift box with extra personality. Each costs me 90-some dollars, but looks like I’ve spent twice as much. Below, everything I include in the custom gourmet gift baskets I make—I might switch it up a bit this year, but my recipients will just have to wait and see.
Pomery Mustard Meaux Moutarde in Pottery Crock ($10)
This savory French whole-grain mustard in a gorgeous vintage stoneware pot looks like the sort of thing that’s been served at the tables of French kings since 1632. Because it has.
Queen Majesty Hot Sauce: Red Habanero & Black Coffee ($14)
Addictive mouth-scorching hot sauce made with red habanero (and black coffee!) from a New York City-based, award-winning company.
Organic Ohia Lehua Blossom Raw Hawaiian Honey, Single Floral Variety by Big Island Bees ($15)
Rare, delicate white honey from a flower only found in Hawaii.
Brooklyn Whatever “Shnuts”: Curry Flavored Nuts ($8)
Twice-roasted, interestingly-flavored “shnuts” are a peanut-free combination of almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, pecans, and, macadamia nuts. Mother-and-son business Brooklyn Whatever also calls their version of the pickle a “shpickle” and an olive a “shmolive.”
Taza Organic Chocolate Mexicano Super Dark Disc, 85% Dark ($7)
Who wouldn’t want a chunky round of stone-ground, 85 percent dark Mexican-style chocolate?
Tiptree Black Currant Preserves ($6)
Small-batch preserves from a legacy English company. Black currant is my favorite, in an appealingly inky color.
Bushwick Kitchen Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha ($11)
Bold, aptly named “Weak Knees” sriracha, bottled by hand. The addition of fermented gochujang gives it a more pungent, complex flavor—not better, just different—than the rooster brand we’re all so familiar with.
Lark Ellen Farm Grain Free Granola Bites, Vanilla Cinnamon ($10)
Addictive small-batch vanilla-cinnamon flavored bites from an organic Ojai Valley farm.
Nobody doesn’t like this.
La Española 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 24 fl. oz. ($8)
This light, flavorful olive oil from Spain comes in an 1840 replica tin.
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.