Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by San Francisco writer Laura Turner, who also happens to be Prudie’s older sister.

Together, they tackle letters about what actions to take when you’re friends with a married couple who abuse each other, what to do when your boss schedules the holiday party on your religious day of rest, whether you should have another baby when the fate of your marriage is uncertain, how to handle a father who posts his erotic artwork in social media along with family photos, how to break it to your husband that you’re no longer a vegetarian, and what to do when you’re exhausted from supporting your friend through her addictions.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Turner discuss a letter writer who is wondering if she can avoid inviting a racist aunt to her wedding and not offend the rest of her family.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.