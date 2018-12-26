Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Julia Furlan, a Brooklyn-based journalist and podcast maker who is trying to learn how to hold a grudge.

Together, they take on letters about what to do when racism influences your choice of sperm donor, whether you should leave your stable job and take the family on a yearlong sailing trip, how to approach the “do you want kids” question on first dates, what actions to take when your co-worker talks to you in creepy sexy voice, and how to handle your husband rejecting your decision to transition.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Furlan tackle letters about what to do when you accidentally hit your girlfriend after she “surprise!” scares you and how to handle a friend’s uncle who gave you a lap dance.

Production by Phil Surkis.