25 Office Secret Santa Gifts Under $25 (That You Can Buy on Amazon)

Office Secret Santa exchanges should, in theory, be a lot of fun—who doesn’t like getting presents? But if you draw the name of someone you barely know, someone you really want to impress (a.k.a. the big boss) or, god forbid, your office crush, finding an appropriate gift can be a daunting challenge. The best co-worker gifts are useful and personal without getting too personal. To help you navigate your office Secret Santa shopping this year, we put together a list of unimpeachable gifts for every type of colleague, work wife, or HR rep.

For the Co-Worker Who’s Always Losing Their Pen

Caran D’ache Ballpoint Pen ($20)

For the Artsy Co-Worker With Kids

Staedtler Coloring Pens ($24)

This pen set is, hands down, the best set with which to colorfully adorn whichever latest craze someone might be into, from coloring books to bullet journals.

For the Work-Wife Who’s Allergic to Scented Candles

Beeswax Decorative Egg Candle ($18)

Scented candles can be too intense for perfume-sensitive people but this beeswax sculptural candle is pretty and mild.

For the Work Crush Who’s a Die-Hard Snoopy Fan

Department 56 Peanuts Anniversary Snoopy Mug ($17)

This mug adorned with Snoopy’s from over the years will make your work crush feel special without making you seem creepy.

For the Co-Worker Who Craves Coziness

SmartWool Socks ($21)

A classic for a reason, these socks are the “sock stocking stuffer” that people actually want, whether they’re hiking the city streets or the Rockies.

For the Deadhead (or Hypebeast) Who Craves Coziness

Maggie’s Organics – Organic Cotton Tie Dye Crew Sock ($17)

Tie-dye is one of the biggest trends of the last two years, making these organic cotton socks a guaranteed win.

For the Co-Worker With a House Upstate

Juniper Ridge Back Country Room Spray ($15)

This room spray subtly clears the air like a mountain breeze.

For the Work Husband Who’s a Little Bit Hipster

Connectyle Classic Men’s Warm Winter Hat ($10)

There’s no such thing as too many beanies. These come in a ton of bright colors, in case red is a little too Steve Zissou.

For the 20-Something Co-Worker Who’s Learning to Cook

Lodge Heat Treated Miniature Skillet ($16)

The ultimate starter skillet, perfect for frying eggs or a grilled cheese.

For the Witchy Co-Worker Who’s Into Astrology Memes

The Rider Tarot Deck ($17)

The OG deck for beginner tarot heads.

For the Cubicle Neighbor With Lots of Plants

Gregarder Stainless Steel Watering Can ($24)

A handsome watering can for the person who’s been using a coffee mug to water their plants.

For the OCD Co-Worker Who Cleans Their Desk Daily

HONBAY Mini Cute Mushroom Shaped Table Dust Vacuum Cleaner ($8)

Great as a desk accent, greater as a way to clean dust out of their keyboard.

For the Co-Worker Who Reads the Cut

The Cut – Hot Duck Tee ($25)

Or someone who loves birds or spicy poultry.

For the Co-Worker Who Does Cross-Fit Before Work

Anker SoundBuds Surge Lightweight Wireless Headphones ($24)

A good backup for the ones they just lost.

For the Boss Who Loves Cooking Shows

Bushwick Kitchen Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha ($11)

Craft Sriracha is a thing and it makes even the saddest desk lunches feel special.

For the Boss With an Espresso Machine in Their Office

KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder with Stainless Steel Blades ($16)

So their beans are always fresh.

For the Co-Worker Who’s Trying to Give Up Single-Use Cups

Joco Cup 12oz Reusable Coffee Cup ($22)

Barista-approved and super cute.

For the Co-Worker Who’s Trying to Give Up Coffee

Dandy Blend Instant Herbal Beverage with Dandelion ($24)

This herbal mixture tastes a little like coffee and a little like hot cocoa. Plus, it’s great for your liver.

For the Jet-Setting Coworker

Rumpl Stuffable Fleece Pillowcase ($25)

This will also work for the co-worker who naps under their desk.

For the Co-Worker Who Grocery Shops at Lunch

Ahyuan Ecology Reusable Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags ($12)

Reusable bags they can keep in a desk drawer for noontime Trader Joe’s runs.

For the Co-Worker Who’s Obsessed With Their Dog

StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Dog Toy ($10)

Interactive dog toys are a godsend for new puppy owners and this one provides hours of fun (depending on how smart your dog is).

For the Co-Worker Who’s Obsessed With Their Cat

MAXXV® Catnip Fish Plush Toys for Cat ($15)

﻿Design-y cat toys that’ll bring Fluffy to a higher plane.

For the Co-Worker You Barely Know

Moleskine Classic Soft Cover 2019 12 Month Weekly Horizontal Planner ($18)

Perhaps a little boring, but this planner is so useful they’ll overlook the fact that it’s not very personal.

For the Co-Worker You Slack about Skin Care

Morihata Binchotan Activated Charcoal Body Scrub Towel ($21)

Straight from the Strategist pop-up shop to their shower.

For the Co-Worker With a Bad Back

ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief and Muscle Relaxation ($17)

A home run of a gift for someone who struggles with back or muscle pain.