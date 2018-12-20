30 Last-minute Gifts on Amazon for the People You Almost Forgot

Picks

You’ve made it most of the way through this year’s Christmas list: gift for mom, check; gift for dad, check; and something for your significant other, double-check. Now all that’s left are the slightly less exciting people to shop for, like your stepbrother, cousin, and in-laws. But don’t worry, we rounded up the best last-minute gifts for the people you almost forgot about that you can buy right now on Amazon and still have arrive in time for Christmas. Don’t miss all of the Strategist’s holiday gift coverage right here.

For Your Cousin Who Just Moved Away From Home

Joseph Joseph Nesting Bowls Set ($30)
Colorful nesting bowls that will set them up in the cooking department.

For Your Nephew Who’s Really Into Puzzles

Shengshou Mirror Speed Cubes ($9)
Sleek Chinese mirror cubes for even the most fidgety of hands.

For Your Sister-in-Law Who Just Got Into Design School

Magma Sketchbook ($11)
A design-y sketchbook that will help the budding illustrator or designer brainstorm ideas.

For Your Roommate Who Goes to a Lot of Holiday Parties

Fred GOOD MEASURE Cocktail Recipe Glass, Hangover ($15)
To ease their nonstop hangovers, give them this tumbler with a hair of the dog recipe printed on the side of the glass.

For Your Brother-in-Law With a New Job

Funky Egg Splat Ball Squishy Toys for Stress Relief ($13)
An acupuncture session might be out of your budget, but these raw egg-inspired stress balls are a cheaper way to show your support.

For Your Teenage Brother Who Lives at the Gym

Adidas Men’s Original Cushioned High Quarter Socks ($16 for 3)
Give him the gift of putting off laundry for three more days.

For Your Little Cousin Who’s Starting to Draw

Just Rocks in a Box 16 Colors ($30)
A set of rock-shaped crayons that look as good as they feel in your hand.

For Your Vegan Brother Who Loves Making Stir-Fry

Mr. BBQ 18 Inch Cast Iron Stove and BBQ Wok ($35)
A pre-seasoned and ultradurable cast-iron wok so he can start making more than just stir-fry for one.

For Your Sister With a Small Dog

Planet Dog Orbee Tuff Raspberry ($9)
This cute raspberry-shaped chew-toy will help prevent their pup from driving you crazy.

For Your Step-Brother Who’s Obsessed With His Sourdough Starter

Bread Illustrated: A Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving Bakery-Quality Results at Home ($27)
From America’s Test Kitchen, this guide to mastering bread will feed his latest passion.

For Your New Boyfriend or Girlfriend’s Mother from Maine

Jonathan Adler Pop Candle, Sea Salt ($38)
There is something just a little too intimate about a bath product for a woman you truly do not know, but you can’t go wrong with a sea salt-scented festive candle from Jonathan Adler.

For the Teenager in Your Life Who’s Into Crafting

Jacquard Funky Groovy Tie Dye Kit ($10)
So they can jump on the current wave of tie-dyed everything.

For Yoyr Mother-in-Law Who Says She Doesn’t Want Anything

L’Occitane Ultra Rich Moisturizing Butter ($34)
Introduce your martyr of a mother-in-law to the joys of a jasmine-scented shea butter L’Occitane lotion.

For Your Relatives Hosting You for the Weekend

Double Bananagrams ($20)
With twice as many tiles so the whole family can compete.

For Your Bald or Balding Father-in-Law

Connectyle Classic Men’s Warm Winter Hats Acrylic Knit Cuff Beanie ($11)
Keep his head warm with this affordable basic navy beanie.

For Your Office Secret Santa

BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag ($9)
Even if you don’t know too much about the colleague in question, everyone could use an extra washable bag to schlep home their stuff — this one’s a fun print for running errands with and would fall under most Secret Santa price limits.

For Your Cousin Who Just Visited You in New York

Exceptionlab Inc. Ten-Ounce Ceramic Cup ($13)
Remember the bad deli coffee you got together near Times Square with this ceramic “We Are Happy to Serve You” cup they can store their pens in.

For Your Meat-Eating Brother

Naked Cow All-Natural Grass-Fed Beef Jerky Sampler ($22)
He doesn’t have to know this beef jerky is GMO-free, MSG-free, and sugar-free. It comes in three flavors: smoke, honey, and fire.

For Your Modernist Aunt or Uncle

Areaware Table Tiles ($23)
Like Q*bert for their coffee table, these coasters are both functional and a fun, design-y toy.

For Your 1-Year-Old Niece or Nephew

Tegu Block Set ($22)
A child psychologist told us that these magnetic Tegu blocks are “a really good way to promote early STEM and math skills.” (For more of the best 1-year-old gifts, click here.)

For Your Über-Athletic Older Sibling

Kneipp Mineral Bath Salt, Muscle Soothing, Juniper ($19)
This jar of mineral salts will inspire some much-needed self care.

For Your BFF Who Listens to Podcasts While They Clean

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($40)
This portable bluetooth speaker is loud enough to hear over the vacuum.

For Your 3-Year-Old Niece or Nephew

Haba Plush Watermelon With 5 Velcro Slices ($15)
Nothing cuter than a sliceable plush watermelon.

For Your Brother or Sister’s Hip Girlfriend

Grown Alchemist Body Cleanser ($30)
An under-the-radar organic cleanser that smells a little earthy and will look great in any bathroom.

For Your Sneakerhead Cousin

Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Brush Solution Kits ($25)
All the shoe-cleaning tools needed to waterproof a pair of pristine Common Projects sneakers or pricey leather boots.

For Your College-Age Cousin Who’s on Top of Every Trend

Sojourner Holographic Rave Fanny Pack ($14)
A high-shine animal texture fanny pack will make her gasp.

For Your Goofy Uncle

Fisher Space Pen ($21)
He’ll get a kick out of this space pen (which can write at any angle and at any temperature).

For Your Fancy Sister-in-Law Who Can’t Poach an Egg Yet

OXO Good Grips Silicone Egg Poachers ($10)
Improve her brunch game with these easy-to-use egg poachers.

For Your Boyfriend or Girlfriend’s Nerdy Niece

National Geographic Break Open 4 Geodes Science Kit ($13)
Science meets blind-box reveal toys with this set of four geodes you can break open to find surprise crystals.

For Your Adventure-Loving Step-Dad

LE Portable LED Camping Lantern ($20)
So he can continue reading or doing the crossword long after sunset.

