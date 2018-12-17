What to Gift the Harry Potter Fan in Your Life

China Photos/Getty Images

Finding the perfect holiday gift can be maddening (is this the color they’d want? Is it something they already have? Is it so last year?), but really, once you have a sense of a person’s taste, it’s not impossible. This season, we’ll be talking to members of various tribes to find out exactly what to get that college student, or serious home cook, or Star Wars fanatic in your life. Think of it as a window into their brain trust—or, at least, a very helpful starting point. Today, eight Harry Potter superfans on what they want for the holidays.

“I have always, always, always wanted this amazing gadget: one wave to turn up the volume, a flick and swish to turn on the TV. What Harry Potter fan wouldn’t want to feel as if the magic were real?” — Catherine Horvath, English teacher and managing editor, Mugglenet

“I have yet to get the illustrated editions of any of the Harry Potter companion books, so those are at the very top of my holiday list. Just look at the detail on them.” — Horvath

“I love a nice notebook for my recipes and notes. This one would be perfect as a place for me to catalogue and come up with new recipes … and spells.” — Ben Churchill, chef

“It’s never really cold enough for a heavy coat where I live, but I love cardigans more than coats anyway. The colors on this supercute Hufflepuff cardigan would go with pretty much my entire wardrobe.” — Renae McBrian, author and social media team, Mugglenet

“I’m still old fashioned when it comes to important notes, and there is nothing like showing house pride in court, so I’d love this notebook. As for the writing quill, I’d actually say that particular present isn’t for me, but for my desk, which desperately needs it. And while I don’t have the courage to get a real tattoo, these temporary ones are fantastic.” — Betty Alvarez, lawyer

“I love showing off my Potter knowledge, and so do my friends. This would make for epic game nights that will hopefully end better than the Triwizard Tournament did.” — Aliza Weinberger, digital marketer

“While this isn’t truly a Rowling-sanctioned set, I still love the look of them and relish the thought of having a custom-made set of Slytherin House Harry Potter books of my very own. Then I’d also want a full set of Funko Pop toys. Finally, we get Ginny! For Potter Pop collectors like myself, these new Pops are magical.” — Aimee Krenz, marketing assistant and giveaway coordinator, Mugglenet

“If you’re a huge book collector like me (and need every different special edition of your favorite series), this is the ultimate set from bespoke book-cover creator Juniper Books.” — Rachel Scroggins, fashion photographer

“The Harry Potter Alliance takes the themes of Harry Potter and moves them into the real world, fighting like a real-world Dumbledore’s Army; it has a Hermione Granger leadership program (the Granger Leadership Academy); it has a history of supporting important relief causes (for Helping Haiti Heal, in the wake of the devastating earthquake, it raised $123,000 to help send life-saving supplies to people in need); and, most important, it makes the extended argument for tolerance that J. K. Rowling says is central to the entire series, and creates actual change based on those ideals.” — ﻿Melissa Anelli, author of Harry, A History