The Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

It can be tricky to find the best gift for a coffee lover, even if you do consider yourself a serious coffee snob. You don’t want to accidentally give them a different version of a coffee maker that they already own, or a version of a pour-over dripper or French press that’s so last-season—but you also want to make sure your present is actually useful, something that will make their coffee-making routine a little easier.

To help you find the right gift for the coffee-obsessed person in your life, we talked with baristas, coffee roasters, and other coffee nerds about their go-to gift ideas for coffee lovers and the best coffee gifts they’ve ever given or received.

Kettles

“At the top of my list this year is the Stagg EKG kettle from Fellow Products. It’s the ideal brewing kettle for any coffee enthusiast; with its temperature stability and variable settings, it allows you to hold the water at 200 degrees for up to an hour. This means that every time I make a pour over at home, I know that my water will be consistently hot throughout the brewing process. (If you’re curious why water is so important in brewing, just remember that coffee is 99 percent water!)” — Noah Goodman, barista, Nobletree Coffee

If you’re looking for a slightly less expensive alternative to this electric kettle, Fellow’s pour-over kettle is a still-stylish option. According to former Grub Street editor Sierra Tishgart: “I have a small apartment, with the kitchen in plain sight of, well, everything, so I like to put pretty things on my stove top. (Plus, it works great, and the whistle and built-in thermometer never fail.)”

“My wife and I have been using the OXO Adjustable Temperature Pour Over Kettle.

It’s by far the most cost-effective kettle on the market and one I strongly recommend for home use.” — Paul Schlader, co-founder and co-owner, Birch Coffee

If the coffee lover in your life doesn’t make pour-over coffee, they don’t need an electric kettle with a thin gooseneck. This one from KitchenAid is nice because it’s colorful, and you can dial in the exact temperature for French-press coffee or whatever else you might need.

Coffee Grinders

“For serious home brewers, I’d also recommend the OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. A burr coffee grinder is an important investment and will provide you with a consistent grind size to brew the perfect cup of coffee time after time.” — Schlader

“The Baratza Encore allows for an impeccable grind, really bringing the coffee to its full potential.” — JP Iberti, president and co-founder, La Colombe

According to writer Ashley Mason, “Unlike regular grinders that simply blitz the coffee into a coarse meal, the Breville Smart Grinder Pro lets me adjust the fineness based on popular brew methods like French press, espresso, stovetop percolator, and drip. This is a game changer because your typical $20 coffee grinder really only grinds for a drip coffee machine.” And it will be appreciate by anyone who drinks a lot of coffee.

This stainless-steel coffee grinder is a great gift for someone who prefers a manual coffee grinder, or a coffee lover who travels a lot, like travel writer Andrew Parks, who keeps this grinder in his to-go coffee-making kit.

Coffee Makers and Machines

Ceramic French-press coffee makers retain heat fairly well, making this a great gift for a coffee lover who also loves hosting brunch.

If they want something a bit more high-tech than a regular French press, but doesn’t uses pods, this KitchenAid coffee maker will do the trick, with a built-in scale and timer to help you keep track of your brew.

“Because we often work from home and are spoiled with the best coffee, we love using our KitchenAid pro series espresso machine. Not only is it a beautiful piece of art for your kitchen, but this espresso machine is as close to the real thing as you can get! Perfectly pulled shots and frothy foam from your very own home will have you skipping your morning coffee run.” — Elisa Marshall, founding partner, Maman

A more affordable, but still stylish, espresso-making machine is this Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker, which Grub Street editor Alan Sytsma describes as the best gift he ever gave his parents.

This pour-over coffee kit is the same that the baristas at Black Fox Coffee use to make their brew. “The extraction it delivers is even and consistent when used with skill,” according to co-owner Kris Wood.

If you want a slightly fancier, not-plastic option for your pour-over coffee maker, try this copper one, also made by the Japanese company Hario.

And don’t forget the paper filters, no matter what type of Hario pour-over machine you gift.

If your coffee lover would prefer a filterless pour-over coffee maker, this one from Grosche is handsome enough to leave on any kitchen counter.

This pour-over brewer that doesn’t use paper filters is ideal for the coffee lover who constantly complains about the quality of their office brew. According to writer Caitlin M. O’Shaughnessy, “My deskside coffee tastes identical to what I buy when I stop at the café on the way to work — smooth and rich, without any bitterness.”

The Technivorm Moccamaster is the best coffee maker for people who want to drink professional-grade drip coffee. One hyperenthusiastic Amazon reviewer raved, “It took my coffee and added more layers to the flavors, much like a good wine might have. On a practical side, it’s also ridiculously fast at brewing. Ideal in the morning when you want to crank it out and get on with the day.”

Coffee Mugs and Thermoses

“Our dear friend and coffee roaster César Vega, from Café Integral, created these bowls for his café on Elizabeth Street in Nolita. They’re a dream to drink your morning (or afternoon) coffee from. Combining the comforting feeling of drinking from a bowl, but with the practicality of drinking from a cup. And as each one is handcrafted, they’re a beautiful piece of art to sit on your shelves as well.” — Russell and Roberts

This travel-mug-slash-brewer is a great gift for a coffee lover on the go, and unlike other travel French presses, this one doesn’t have an unsightly plunger that gives it away. Plus, since you’re brewing and drinking coffee from the same vessel, you’re saving on the amount of gear you need to wash.

This stylish glass bottle has a built-in infuser basket, perfect for making cold-brew overnight and then taking it on the go.

The best travel thermos for keeping coffee hot is the Zojirushi, which a coffee lover will appreciate after putting so much effort into making their brew. (It should be noted, however, that this thermos is also good at keeping cold coffee cold.)

Other Coffee Gifts

“A case of Pure Black is a great gift for anyone who loves coffee. It’s balanced and smooth, making it a great cold coffee you can dress up in so many ways.” — Iberti

“For a couple of friends who own record players and are heading up to Portland, Maine, this spring and need a reason to stop at a great café: the Tandem Coffee vinyl and coffee subscription.” — James Freeman, chief product officer and founder, Blue Bottle Coffee

“As the owner of a growing coffee business, I’m always trying to think of ways to stay ahead of the curve, and I find inspiration all around me. It’s silly for me to think that I can remember everything, so everywhere I go, I always bring a trusty durable notebook. Moleskine has been my go-to and I have my fair share of filled notebooks on my shelf.” — Jeremy Lyman, co-founder and co-owner, Birch Coffee

“Made with coffee grounds, sunflower oil, and safflower oil, the scrub smooths rough winter skin,” writes Ashley Weatherford about this body scrub. “And it smells like coffee, too, making it a perfect wake-up call on frosty mornings.”