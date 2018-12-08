This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

When you’re trying to come up with gift ideas for someone who likes to cook, you want to find something that’s both personal and practical. But finding a gift for a home cook that strikes that balance can be hard, especially if you’re the kind of person whose fridge is filled with takeout containers. That’s why we’ve gathered 35 of the best gifts for every type of home cook on your list—from the newbie who just wants to make a good grilled cheese to the home cook who has it all—all of them are available on Amazon, most of them with two-day Prime shipping.

For the Home Cook Who Has Everything

ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide, 1100 Watts, All White ($179)

They might not think they need a sous vide machine, but that’s exactly what makes it a great gift for an experienced chef, who can use it to make always-tender steaks, never-overcooked fish, and even soft-scrambled eggs.

For the Home Cook Who Needs a Bit of Guidance

Echo Show (Second Generation) ($230)

The new generation of the Echo Show has louder speakers and a bigger screen than before, so they can follow along with recipe videos and tutorials from any one of Amazon’s partners, or ask Alexa to set a timer.

For the Home Cook Who Would Rather Use a Cookbook

Yamasaki Home Tosca Cookbook Stand ($18)

A slim yet stylish cookbook stand for those who still like reading recipes on paper.

For the Home Cook Who’s Not Over Avocados

Home Gourmet Collection Medium Ceramic Avocado Serving Bowl ($37)

Let’s make avocado-ware the new lettuceware.

For the Home Cook Trying to Eat More Greens

Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Salad Spinner – 4 Quart ($20)

This collapsible salad spinner is a great gift for the recent college grad who’s got a small kitchen and big culinary ambitions.

For the Home Cook Who’s a Salt Snob

Maldon Salt Pinch Tin ($5)

Food writer Cristina Mueller always travels with this tin of Maldon sea salt in case of emergencies, explaining, “For years I worked in Alice Waters’s office at Chez Panisse, where desk lunches were breathtaking and the stuff of dreams, and even then I kept Maldon sea salt stashed in my desk. And used it. And never regretted it.”

For the Home Cook Who Always Brings Leftovers to Work

Monbento Original Bento Box ($36)

This BPA-free bento box holds four cups of food—it’s over twice the size of most other bento boxes. Plus, it’s dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe.

For the Home Cook Who’s Embracing Hygge

The Nordic Baking Book ($31)

Written by chef Magnus Nilsson, who was featured on Mind of a Chef and Chef’s Table, this book is an encyclopedia of Nordic home baking, filled with warming recipes like cardamom buns and classic rye bread.

For the Home Cook Who Binge-Watched Salt Fat Acid Heat on Netflix

Dansk Kobenstyle Casserole, 4-Quart ($80)

If they drooled over the yellow pot on host Samin Nosrat’s stovetop, they’ll appreciate this enameled cast-iron casserole in the same style (albeit a different color).

For the Home Cook Who Identified With Antoni on Queer Eye

Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill ($220)

Culinary expert Antoni gifted this smokeless, infrared indoor grill to two different guys over the course of two seasons, and you can now gift it, too.

For the Home Baker Who Binged on the Newest Season of The Great British Baking Show

How to Bake ($31)

Paul Hollywood handshake not included.

For the Home Cook Who’s Trying to Use Less Plastic

Bee’s Wrap Assorted, 3-Pack ($18)

These reusable food wraps are made by infusing cotton with beeswax, and they can be used over, and over, and over again—and once they’re finally done for good, they can be composted.

For the Home Cook Who’s Ready to Compost

Brabantia Sort & Go Waste Bin ($20)

If they know that composting is a thing they should do but have always been turned off by ugly compost bins.

For the Home Cook Who’s Ready for Fresh Spaghetti

Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine ($60)

According to Linda Miller Nicholson, author of Pasta, Pretty Please and the pasta maker behind the colorful Instagram account Salty Seattle, the Marcato Atlas is the gold standard of pasta machines.

For the Home Cook Who Takes Their Weekly Farmer’s Market Trips Very Seriously

French Market Basket ($38)

Big enough to hold produce from the farmers’ market, as well as meat from the butcher and bottles of wine from the liquor store.

For the Home Cook Who Loves Their Knives

John Boos Chop-N-Slice Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board ($60)

Cutting boards wear out over time, so any serious home cook will appreciate a brand-new, nice-looking cutting block that’ll protect their sharpened blades.

For the Home Cook Who Doesn’t Have Knives

Global G-48338 – 3-Piece Knife Set ($170)

This three-piece knife set from Global is perfect for beginners, since it comes with a world-class chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a utility knife.

For the Home Cook Who Keeps Accidentally Slicing Their Fingers

OXO Good Grips Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer ($15)

This mandoline comes with a safety guard to keep vegetables and fruits stable and help prevent slipping fingers from getting sliced. (Chef Gabriel Kreuther also likes a slightly more expensive Japanese mandoline, which comes with its own plastic safety covering.)

For the Home Cook Who’s Channeling the 1970s

Home Intuition 3-Tier Hanging Basket Heavy Duty Wire ($20)

Especially if they read the Missoni Family Cookbook and now want to create a dreamy Italian kitchen of their own.

For the Home Cook Who’s Still Using that Slow Cooker from the 1970s

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker ($70)

You’ve heard about the Instant Pot even if you don’t cook. It steams, it pressure cooks, it makes yogurt, and it’s got over 28,000 reviews on Amazon, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.

For the Home Cook Who Got an Instant Pot Last Year

OXO Good Grips Pressure Cooker Bakeware Sling ($12)

Some good Instant Pot accessories will help them make the most of their favorite kitchen gadget, like this silicone sling, which they can use for baking cakes or steaming vegetables in their multifunction pressure cooker.

For the Home Cook Who’s Already Obsessed With Their Vitamix

Vitamix Aer Disc Container ($116)

This Vitamix blender container has a flat disc where the blender’s blades would normally be, so it’s great for emulsions (like mayonnaise or salad dressings) and for adding froth to cocktails without crushing the ice.

For the Home Cook Who Collects Enamelware

Le Creuset L2081-284T Raymond Loewy Skillet ($300)

Cookbook author and host of Food Network’s Molly on the Range Molly Yeh has this vintage-looking enamel skillet hanging next to her fridge. “I love things that are a pop of color and that are heavy-duty and that will live up to being used multiple times a day”—and this one gets top marks for both style and sturdiness.

For the Home Cook Who Struggles to Clean Their Cast-Iron Skillet

Blisstime Cast Iron Cleaner ($11)

This little square of chainmail will make removing crud and burnt bits from a cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven a relatively quick and easy task.

For the At-Home Pitmaster Who Has it All

Grillbot Automatic Grill Cleanser ($90)

Basically a Roomba, but for a dirty grill.

For the Baker With Limited Counter Space

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 3.5-Quart ($200)

This mini–stand mixer has all the functionality of a standard KitchenAid mixer, but, as writer Erica Murphy notes, “It’s 25 percent lighter and 20 percent smaller,” meaning it’s great for small kitchens.

For the Home Cook Who Can Taste the Difference Between Italian and Spanish Olive Oils

Il Tratturello Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($45)

Beatrice Ughi, founder and president of high-quality Italian food importer Gustiamo, recommends this bottle of olive oil for gifting, since each bottle is numbered individually and sealed with red wax, making it feel extra-special.

For the Friend Who Likes to Read About Food as Much as They Like to Eat It

The Best American Food Writing 2018 ($11)

An anthology of the best food essays from the last twelve months, including a deep-dive into the world of Portland pizza and a profile of Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi.

For the Sci-Fi Geek Who Wants Appropriately Themed Movie Marathon Snacks

Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker – Hot Air Style with Removable Bowl ($50)

This Death Star-shaped air-popping popcorn-maker comes recommended by Top Chef judge and cookbook author Gail Simmons.

For the Ice Cream Enthusiast Who Dreams of the Perfect Scoop

Zeroll Original Ice Cream Easy Scoop ($19)

This ice cream scoop is “the only ice cream scoop” that Jeni Britton Bauer, the creator of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, will even acknowledge. It’s designed to transfer heat from your hand to the spoon, making it easy to get the perfect scoop from even frozen-solid ice cream. (For bonus points, pair this with a pint or two of ice cream.)

For the Stoner Who’s All About CBD Edibles

House of Hemp Premium Organic Hemp Extract Oil, 30mL ($40)

As writer Michelle Lhooq explains, Amazon isn’t a go-to spot for “products with the highest concentration of CBD, though House of Hemp oils do contain 20 mg. of hemp oil per single milliliter,” which is plenty to zhuzh up a bowl of ice cream.

For the College Student Looking to Hack the Perfect Dorm-Room Grilled Cheese

Nostalgia TCS2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster ($22)

Decidedly safer than trying to melt cheese with an iron.

For the Newish Home Cook Who’s Learning How to Cook on Their Own

Solo: A Modern Cookbook for a Party of One ($18)

Grub Street writer Nikita Richardson calls the recipes in this cookbook-for-one by chef and author Anita Lo “downsized and oh-so-practical.” It’s a good gift for someone just starting their cookbook collection—or who’s frustrated with always having leftovers.

For the 5-Year-Old Who’s Just Learning Their Way in the Kitchen

Curious Chef 3-Piece Nylon Knife Set ($9)

These nylon knives are designed for little foodies who are at least 4 years old, to help them learn basic knife skills while minimizing risk.

For the Home Cook Who’d Rather Be Making Cocktails

Be Your Own Bartender: A Surefire Guide to Finding (and Making) Your Own Perfect Cocktail ($16)

Gin or whiskey? Easy-drinking or boozy? This cocktail book starts with a comprehensive flowchart to help them figure out exactly what they want to drink and how to make it.